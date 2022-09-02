Lakers interested in several Jazz veterans, including Mike Conley

Jeff Zillgitt: The Lakers have some interest, I’m told, in the Jazz vets who could be traded (Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic). But the Lakers also want to preserve cap space for next summer and aren’t that interested in taking contracts beyond 2022-23. Bogdanovic on expiring.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans roster moves: TE O.J. Howard signed. WR Chris Conley released. – 4:45 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
The Lakes have some interest, I’m told, in the Jazz vets who could be traded (Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic). But the Lakers also want to preserve cap space for next summer and aren’t that interested in taking contracts beyond 2022-23. Bogdanovic on expiring. – 4:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Don’t see any of the future Jazz castoffs landing in Denver. Bojan Bogdanovic helps the bench, but Nuggets don’t have the salary to send back. Same with Mike Conley, plus he’s not really a fit. Jordan Clarkson, not right now. Jarred Vanderbilt, Zeke Nnaji’s in that rotation spot. – 1:05 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Donovan Mitchell trade…
Winners:
Cavs, Jazz, LeBron, Bogdanovic, Conley, Ainge, Love, Dan Gilbert, First Take tomorrow morning
Losers:
Knicks, Wembanyama Sweepstakes, Westbrook, Pacers, East playoff contenders, 2023 All-Star in Salt Lake, Sam Presti’s draft mojo – 7:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Utah still has coveted veteran trade asserts, including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. They’ll approach an Oklahoma City-esque haul of draft assets once they’re done dealing. Jazz consider Markkanen, Sexton and Agbaji keepers for their rebuilding roster. – 4:23 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Jazz are nowhere close to done as they kick off their full-scale rebuild. Multiple veterans will likely be shipped out over the next few months:
Bojan Bogdanovic
Jordan Clarkson
Mike Conley
Malik Beasley
Rudy Gay – 4:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Players Utah could still trade:
Bojan Bogdanovic: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Jarred Vanderbilt: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Jordan Clarkson: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Mike Conley: Seconds+salary filler
Lauri Markkanen: Seconds+salary filler
More assets likely incoming. – 4:04 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
It’ll be a glorious tank for the Utah Jazz. This roster is so weak:
Conley / Clarkson / Butler
Sexton / Beasley / Agbaji
Bogdanovic / THT
Vanderbilt / Markkanen
Kessler / Gay
A ton of firsts plus swaps, more vets to deal, and a frontrunner in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. – 4:01 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Gotta think clock now ticking on Conley, Bogdanovic, Clarkson. Maybe Beasley, Vanderbilt, Markkanen, but they’re young enough that maybe they hang around. – 3:52 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans roster moves: Signed WR Chris Conley, RB Royce Freeman, CB Isaac Yiadom to active roster. Placed LB Christian Harris, S Tavierre Thomas & TE Teagan Quitoriano on IR. Signed FB Paul Quessenberry to practice squad. – 2:03 PM
Jeff Zilgitt: There will be some chatter about a Westbrook/first-rounder for Conley, but Conley’s deal is through 2023-24, albeit partially guaranteed. Clarkson has player option for 2023-24. -via Twitter @JeffZillgitt / September 2, 2022
Mike Singer: Have checked with numerous people today re. who might be interested in Jazz vets, and one team has come up multiple times: the Lakers. -via Twitter @msinger / September 2, 2022
The Jazz are, according to sources, also engaged in trade conversations around its remaining pieces, namely veterans forward Bojan Bogdanovic, guard Mike Conley and guard Jordan Clarkson. -via The Athletic / September 2, 2022
