Lonzo Ball expected to miss training camp, doubtful to start regular season

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp and is doubtful for the start of the regular season because of lingering pain and discomfort following meniscus surgery on his left knee in January, sources told ESPN on Friday. While a source reiterated that Ball’s knee is structurally sound after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on Jan. 28, he continued to experience pain while attempting basketball activities as he spent the summer rehabbing in Los Angeles.
Source: Jamal Collier, Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN
Report: Bulls’ Lonzo Ball expected to miss training camp, maybe start of season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/02/rep… – 9:01 PM
Lonzo Ball’s progress hasn’t been linear, which an ESPN.com report underscored in bold fashion. But the situation remains fluid and the Bulls believe in their backcourt
It obviously looks better with a healthy Ball
That Lonzo Ball knee discomfort might cost the Bulls a playoff spot
He last played on Jan. 14
Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp and is doubtful for the start of the regular season due to lingering pain and discomfort following meniscus surgery on his left knee in January. es.pn/3Qc1wwe – 6:05 PM
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is not expected to participate in training camp and is doubtful for the start of the regular season with lingering pain and discomfort following knee surgery in January, sources tell me and @Ramona Shelburne
Lonzo seems to be trending in the right direction with training camp rapidly approaching. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/01/mor… – 4:00 AM
Lonzo seems to be trending in the right direction with training camp rapidly approaching. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/01/mor… – 5:02 PM
On this episode of the Bulls Talk Podcast, Jason Goff and K.C. Johnson discuss Lonzo Ball’s knee injury and what could happen with it this season. K.C. Johnson: ‘It’s a fluid situation and the last two times I’ve checked on him, I’ve heard more positive than negative’ -via NBC Sports / September 1, 2022
K.C. Johnson: “I’m not saying that means he’s out there opening night. I’m not saying he’s playing all 82… What I’m saying is the skepticism that was earlier in the offseason has moved a little bit towards the optimism side.” -via NBC Sports / September 1, 2022
Ben Golliver: New this year: “NBA Rivals Week” 11 rivalry games from Jan. 24-28: – Celtics/Heat – Clippers/Lakers – Nets/76ers – Grizzlies/Warriors – Lonzo Ball/LaMelo Ball – Suns/Mavericks – Timberwolves/Grizzlies – Raptors/Warriors – Nikola Jokic/Joel Embiid – Knicks/Nets – Lakers/Celtics -via Twitter @BenGolliver / August 17, 2022
