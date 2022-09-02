Suns targeting Bojan Bogdanovic

The Phoenix Suns have interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported Thursday evening. Phoenix reportedly reached out to the Jazz about the 33-year-old following Utah’s trade of All-Star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. The Jazz are rebuilding after dealing Mitchell and All-Star center Rudy Gobert this offseason, but they still have tradable veteran pieces on the roster.
Source: Arizona’s Sports Page
Source: Arizona’s Sports Page
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇭🇷 Bojan Bogdanovic thinks this #EuroBasket will be his last championship wearing the Croatian jersey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LSRb7OUwsQ – 3:55 AM
🇭🇷 Bojan Bogdanovic thinks this #EuroBasket will be his last championship wearing the Croatian jersey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LSRb7OUwsQ – 3:55 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
You always need to bear in mind team fit and actually watch the film to know for sure, but for those wondering about the potential trade-off from Bojan Bogdanovic’s offense to defense, the picture The Bball Index paints is…not great! pic.twitter.com/diHZjh4TVg – 3:45 AM
You always need to bear in mind team fit and actually watch the film to know for sure, but for those wondering about the potential trade-off from Bojan Bogdanovic’s offense to defense, the picture The Bball Index paints is…not great! pic.twitter.com/diHZjh4TVg – 3:45 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Jazz are nowhere close to done as they kick off their full-scale rebuild. Multiple veterans will likely be shipped out over the next few months:
Bojan Bogdanovic
Jordan Clarkson
Mike Conley
Malik Beasley
Rudy Gay – 4:18 PM
The Jazz are nowhere close to done as they kick off their full-scale rebuild. Multiple veterans will likely be shipped out over the next few months:
Bojan Bogdanovic
Jordan Clarkson
Mike Conley
Malik Beasley
Rudy Gay – 4:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Players Utah could still trade:
Bojan Bogdanovic: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Jarred Vanderbilt: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Jordan Clarkson: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Mike Conley: Seconds+salary filler
Lauri Markkanen: Seconds+salary filler
More assets likely incoming. – 4:04 PM
Players Utah could still trade:
Bojan Bogdanovic: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Jarred Vanderbilt: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Jordan Clarkson: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Mike Conley: Seconds+salary filler
Lauri Markkanen: Seconds+salary filler
More assets likely incoming. – 4:04 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Utah still has coveted veteran trade asserts, including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. They’ll approach an Oklahoma City-esque haul of draft assets once they’re done dealing. Jazz consider Markkanen, Sexton and Agbaji keepers for their rebuilding roster. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 1, 2022
The Lakers, I’m told, continue to hold firm on their position that they will agree to surrender both of their future firsts in the same deal only if the trade makes them a certified contender. Does a three-teamer that routes, say, Utah’s Bojan Bogdanović and New York’s Evan Fournier to the Lakers rise to that level? -via marcstein.substack.com / August 28, 2022
The Lakers and Jazz were previously reported as potential trade partners with Beverley heading to Los Angeles, according to HoopsHype’s own Michael Scotto. The Lakers were in negotiations as a potential third team in the Mitchell to New York trade discussions with frameworks including Westbrook to Utah and several other Jazz players like Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Malik Beasley also going to Los Angeles. With the Lakers and Jazz making a deal already, it’s possible those three-team talks are dead. -via HoopsHype / August 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.