Cedi Osman: Cavaliers will definitely be contenders in the East

September 3, 2022

By |

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers trasded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps to Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell. “Obviously, it’s a great addition to the team,” Cedi Osman shared his reaction to the trade with BasketNews. “I believe that everybody [in the organization] is excited.” Does he see the Cavaliers being contenders in Eastern Conference in the upcoming season? “Definitely,” Osman answered with confidence.
Source: Edvinas Jablonskis @ BasketNews

