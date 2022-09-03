Cedi Osman: Cavaliers will definitely be contenders in the East

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers trasded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps to Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell. “Obviously, it’s a great addition to the team,” Cedi Osman shared his reaction to the trade with BasketNews. “I believe that everybody [in the organization] is excited.” Does he see the Cavaliers being contenders in Eastern Conference in the upcoming season? “Definitely,” Osman answered with confidence.
Source: Edvinas Jablonskis @ BasketNews
Source: Edvinas Jablonskis @ BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
It seemed that Turkey were in a trouble against Bulgaria but then their NBA duo said: we got this 😎
🇹🇷 Cedi Osman
25 PTS
11-15 FG
8 REB
🇹🇷 Alperen Sengun
20 PTS
9-10 FG
9 REB
4 AST
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/QfLAa9bYwN – 11:57 AM
It seemed that Turkey were in a trouble against Bulgaria but then their NBA duo said: we got this 😎
🇹🇷 Cedi Osman
25 PTS
11-15 FG
8 REB
🇹🇷 Alperen Sengun
20 PTS
9-10 FG
9 REB
4 AST
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/QfLAa9bYwN – 11:57 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Cedi Osman vs Bulgaria
25 points
11-15 FG
3-4 3P
8 rebounds
2 assists
1 steal
#Cavs forward led Turkish national team to 2nd win at #EuroBasket 2022
#LetEmKnow #BizBirlikteyiz #BringTheNoise pic.twitter.com/QZsn0qGbqn – 11:57 AM
Cedi Osman vs Bulgaria
25 points
11-15 FG
3-4 3P
8 rebounds
2 assists
1 steal
#Cavs forward led Turkish national team to 2nd win at #EuroBasket 2022
#LetEmKnow #BizBirlikteyiz #BringTheNoise pic.twitter.com/QZsn0qGbqn – 11:57 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Cedi Osman and Furkan Korkmaz secured the win for Turkey
The NBAers stroke at the right time!
#BizBirlikteyiz #EuroBasket #Cavs #Sixers pic.twitter.com/IRaxV4U5Ak – 12:01 PM
Cedi Osman and Furkan Korkmaz secured the win for Turkey
The NBAers stroke at the right time!
#BizBirlikteyiz #EuroBasket #Cavs #Sixers pic.twitter.com/IRaxV4U5Ak – 12:01 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Wild ending at Turkey-Montenegro game.
A clutch Furkan Korkmaz with 5 points won the game (72-68)
Shane Larkin 18 pts, 7 asts
Cedi Osman 15 pts, 4 rebs, 7-15 FG
Alperen Sengun 12 pts, 6 rebs, 1 blk
Furkan Korkmaz 9 pts, 5 in the last minute
#BizBirlikteyiz #EuroBasket – 11:54 AM
Wild ending at Turkey-Montenegro game.
A clutch Furkan Korkmaz with 5 points won the game (72-68)
Shane Larkin 18 pts, 7 asts
Cedi Osman 15 pts, 4 rebs, 7-15 FG
Alperen Sengun 12 pts, 6 rebs, 1 blk
Furkan Korkmaz 9 pts, 5 in the last minute
#BizBirlikteyiz #EuroBasket – 11:54 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Coast to coast by Cedi Osman
#BizBirlikteyiz #BringTheNoise #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/hDD3UxCRq4 – 10:30 AM
Coast to coast by Cedi Osman
#BizBirlikteyiz #BringTheNoise #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/hDD3UxCRq4 – 10:30 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Cedi Osman sets the bar high for Turkey in #EuroBasket 2022. As a leader he explains how talented Turkish national team is and what’s the ceiling.
“We can do something special. We can win a medal”.
Interview at @SdnaGr. #BizBirlikteyiz #Cavs #LetEmKnow
sdna.gr/mpasket/999331… – 7:00 AM
Cedi Osman sets the bar high for Turkey in #EuroBasket 2022. As a leader he explains how talented Turkish national team is and what’s the ceiling.
“We can do something special. We can win a medal”.
Interview at @SdnaGr. #BizBirlikteyiz #Cavs #LetEmKnow
sdna.gr/mpasket/999331… – 7:00 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Some #EuroBasket 2022 stories at @SdnaGr, to get you ready for it!
Top-10 MVP candidates: https://t.co/UFK68cev55
6+1 young stars: https://t.co/MeZdNwTXJw
Cedi Osman interview: https://t.co/sbuSSnejFi
Alexander Madsen interview: https://t.co/OgB87op5Zk
It’s time! #BringTheNoise pic.twitter.com/DO0O5Wbvgg – 5:51 AM
Some #EuroBasket 2022 stories at @SdnaGr, to get you ready for it!
Top-10 MVP candidates: https://t.co/UFK68cev55
6+1 young stars: https://t.co/MeZdNwTXJw
Cedi Osman interview: https://t.co/sbuSSnejFi
Alexander Madsen interview: https://t.co/OgB87op5Zk
It’s time! #BringTheNoise pic.twitter.com/DO0O5Wbvgg – 5:51 AM
More on this storyline
As the countdown for the 2022 EuroBasket has already started, Turkey was one of the teams that revealed their final, 12-man squad ahead of the tournament. -via BasketNews / August 29, 2022
The 12-man squad chosen by Ergin Ataman has no significant surprises. NBA players Cedi Osman, Furkan Korkmaz and Alperen Sengun are included. So is EuroLeague superstar Shane Larkin. -via BasketNews / August 29, 2022
Christos Tsaltas: Hell of a game in Turkey. Serbia took a huge road win (79-72) Nikola Jokic put them on his back: 24 pts, 10 rebs, 10-16 FG Alperen Sengun was sensational. 17 pts, 13 rebs, 2 blks Cedi Osman led Turkey 22 points, 6 rebs, 2 asts. Furkan Korkmaz: 18 pts, 3 rebs, 6-12 FG. #FIBAWC -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / August 28, 2022
Main Rumors, Trade, Cedi Osman, Collin Sexton, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.