Donovan Mitchell trade to Cleveland official

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. In exchange, Cleveland has sent guard Collin Sexton (via sign and trade), forward Lauri Markkanen, guard Ochai Agbaji and three future unprotected first round draft picks (2025, 2027, 2029) to Utah, while also agreeing to swap picks in 2026 and 2028.
Source: NBA.com
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
“The acquisition of Donovan Mitchell presented us with an incredible opportunity to bring one of the NBA’s most dynamic young All-Stars to Cleveland,” said Altman. “Already a special and proven talent at just 25-years-old, Donovan brings a competitive mentality that organically fits with the core group of this team. We are excited to see the impact that someone of Donovan’s caliber can bring to the Cavaliers with his ability to score the basketball, but also make plays for his teammates.” -via NBA.com / September 3, 2022
According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers trasded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps to Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell. “Obviously, it’s a great addition to the team,” Cedi Osman shared his reaction to the trade with BasketNews. “I believe that everybody [in the organization] is excited.” Does he see the Cavaliers being contenders in Eastern Conference in the upcoming season? “Definitely,” Osman answered with confidence. -via BasketNews / September 3, 2022
Chris Fedor: The Cavs believed that their offer was going to be tough. That the best offer that they were willing to give to the Utah Jazz could have been beaten and maybe even should have been beaten by the Knicks or another team. The Knicks were always the most likely landing spot for Donovan Mitchell because they have a horde of draft picks. So when the Cavaliers and Jazz had conversations around summer league about two months ago, that’s when they first had the conversations. The cows left those conversations saying, yeah, probably not happening. Those weren’t very productive. They want way too much for somebody like Donovan Mitchell, and we just can’t do it. -via Apple Podcasts / September 3, 2022
