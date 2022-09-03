Giannis Antetokounmpo stays hot in Greece's win

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo is DOMINATING at the EuroBasket 🇬🇷😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/XeE2YKNaTL – 5:47 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
#EuroBasket Day 3
MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Best non-NBAer: Bojan Dubljevic pic.twitter.com/Vq6yX9mjma – 5:41 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
A closer look to Giannis Antetokounmpo 5-star performance vs Italy. 25 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assist, 3 steals. Greek Freak at his finest.
And it’s just the beginning! #GREITA #EuroBasket #FeartheDeer
sdna.gr/mpasket/100023… – 5:32 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Greece played its 200th EuroBasket game and marked the historic achievement with a hard-fought victory over Italy💪
Giannis Antetokounmpo made history as well:
basketnews.com/news-177376-gi… – 5:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Italy
25 points
8-15 FG
8-9 FT
11 rebounds
3 assists
3 steals
1 block
31 efficiency
The Greek Freak was unstoppable. Greece won 85-81. #GREITA #EuroBasket #FearTheDeer – 4:59 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis Antetokounmpo with one more great performance, Greece with one more win (85-81 vs Italy). The “Greek Freak” had 25 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1 block tonight in “Mediolanum Forum” in front of 13.000 basketball fans. #HellasBasketball #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/JFWA05nSkB – 4:59 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
A late 12-2 run in the third and Greeks extend their lead over Italy to 71-57.
Giannis has 22 – hard to see a way back for the hosts who are 9-30 from 3. – 4:34 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Greece lead Italy 47-40 at the half in a ridiculously intense EuroBasket clash.
Giannis has 15p 7 r, Dorsey 13 but despite poor shooting, the hosts are clinging on. – 3:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Italy (1st half)
15 points
6-9 FG
1-3 3P
2-2 FT
7 rebounds
2 assists
2 steals
1 block
22 efficiency
Greece leads 47-40 at half time. #GREITA #EuroBasket #HellasBasketball – 3:51 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Italian defense can’t stop Giannis. He’s all over the place #GREITA #Eurobasket – 3:34 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luis Scola is also here two watch Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 🇬🇷 vs 🇮🇹 game 👁️
He is sitting with Marco Belinelli.
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/69m4hjQna4 – 3:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
First bucket first dunk by Giannis at Greece-Italy game. #GREITA #EuroBasket – 3:02 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
All European fans are in love with Giannis. Another standing ovation for him. #HellasBasketball #Italbasket #Eurobasket pic.twitter.com/hInysxrskm – 2:57 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Greece will have 11 players against Italy
First game for George Papagiannis, Kostas Antetokounmpo still out #Eurobasket pic.twitter.com/impN3mAJwL – 1:48 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇹🇷 Alperen Sengun pulled Giannis’ reverse dunk 😤 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/rOX2tNfiEo – 12:29 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ivica Zubac believes they did well against Giannis Antetokounmpo
While Croatian NT head coach added that Tyler Dorsey was the biggest problem in their loss to Greece 👇
basketnews.com/news-177342-iv… – 7:36 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Lauri Markkanen
Dario Saric
Jusuf Nurkic
Franz Wagner
Alperen Sengun
Nikola Jokic
Domantas Sabonis
Rudy Gobert
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Juancho Hernangomez
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Simone Fontecchio
Deni Avdija
All of them play basketball today! #EuroBasket #BringTheNoise – 5:46 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Achille Polonara at @SdnaGr about tonight’s game vs Greece and Giannis: “I think everybody will go crazy, because they are waiting to see him against us. We play at home and we have to play a great game for us and for our fans”. 🇮🇹🇬🇷 #Italbasket #EuroBasket #HellasBasketball – 5:03 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
#EuroBasket Day 2
MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo (shocker)
Best non-NBAer: Mateusz Ponitka pic.twitter.com/nDInaLRNQU – 6:49 PM
More on this storyline
Registering his side’s last four points, Tyler Dorsey packing 23 points added to the impressive shooting display. Greece ended up with 56% from the two-point range and connected 13/35 from beyond the arc. -via EuroHoops.net / September 3, 2022
BasketNews: Gregg Popovich is in the house to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 🇬🇷 vs 🇮🇹 battle 👌 Catching up with legendary Dino Meneghin before the game. #EuroBasket -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / September 3, 2022
Richard Jefferson is jumping to the collective majority of NBA fans expressing their criticism against Gilbert Arenas’ take about Giannis Antetokounmpo. Speaking recently about the said incident in his Road Trippin’ podcast, the retired NBA star delivered NSFW words against his former Arizona teammate in Arenas, further nothing that Giannis is “the best two-way player on the planet and it ain’t even close.” -via TalkBasket / September 3, 2022
