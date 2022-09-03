Jayson Tatum to get his own signature Jordan Brand sneaker

With the recent looks at Jayson Tatum’s PE sneakers, whether that be his AJ 14 Low, AJ 36, or AJ 37, Jordan Brand has been prioritizing the Celtics guard throughout 2022. It seems like alongside Ja Morant and his signature Nike model the Nike Ja, Jayson Tatum will be receiving his very own Jordan model in the near future, being dubbed the Jordan Tatum 1 (name subject to change). Just like the Nike Ja, we, unfortunately, don’t have any looks at the silhouette just yet, however, we do know that three colorways are set to launch next year. Coming inspired by his son Deuce and some of Tatum’s favorite things, we know that there are plans for a “Zoo,” St. Louis,” and “Pink Lemonade” rendition of the Tatum 1. Being that he was born in St. Louis, it only makes sense one of his sneakers would get dressed in Cardinals-inspired colors while the zoo is one of the places he loves to take Deuce. As one of his favorite drinks, pink lemonade is making another appearance on one of his sneakers, just like the AJ 35 PE that he was spotted in back in 2020.
Source: Jayson Tatum To Receive His Own Signature Jordan Brand Sneaker In 2023 @ SoleRetriever
Source: Jayson Tatum To Receive His Own Signature Jordan Brand Sneaker In 2023 @ SoleRetriever
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the fact that Danny Ainge reportedly wants those future Lakers firsts so badly should tell us something.
The guy who fleeced Brooklyn out of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is circling the Lakers. Those picks should be perceived as very, very valuable. – 4:54 PM
I think the fact that Danny Ainge reportedly wants those future Lakers firsts so badly should tell us something.
The guy who fleeced Brooklyn out of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is circling the Lakers. Those picks should be perceived as very, very valuable. – 4:54 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Players to average at least 24 points, 6 rebounds and 2 made three-pointers per game over the second half of the 2021-22 season:
LeBron, Luka, Tatum, KD and RJ Barrett
end of list. – 2:05 PM
Players to average at least 24 points, 6 rebounds and 2 made three-pointers per game over the second half of the 2021-22 season:
LeBron, Luka, Tatum, KD and RJ Barrett
end of list. – 2:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum in 2022:
— 27/8/4
— 1st Team All-NBA
— All-Star
— First ever ECF MVP
— Beat KD, Giannis, Jimmy in playoffs
— Most PTS and AST in playoffs
Is Tatum a top 10 player? pic.twitter.com/zWoT5WnH14 – 3:32 PM
Tatum in 2022:
— 27/8/4
— 1st Team All-NBA
— All-Star
— First ever ECF MVP
— Beat KD, Giannis, Jimmy in playoffs
— Most PTS and AST in playoffs
Is Tatum a top 10 player? pic.twitter.com/zWoT5WnH14 – 3:32 PM
More on this storyline
Everything is done with a purpose to further his game, which played a major role in the Warriors trusting his upside and preparation to take him with the No. 28 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, despite a disappointing lone college season. “As you know, the game has changed a lot,” Baldwin said to NBC Sports Bay Area on the latest episode of Dubs Talk in an interview during the Las Vegas Summer League. “I like to watch [Kevin Durant], I like to watch Khris Middleton, I like to watch [Jayson Tatum]. I’m watching Otto Porter Jr., Michael Porter Jr. — guys that I think have roles that I can fill some day. “It’s just important to be multifaceted and learn from everybody.” -via NBC Sports / August 24, 2022
Well, this is exactly how Tatum felt during the actual event. Speaking to Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, the Celtics talisman revealed just how much LeBron stole the show on Saturday night: “I think I’m a big deal,” Tatum said. “But when LeBron walked out there… the kids lost their mind when he walked out the court. That was a cool moment to be there and see that.” -via Clutch Points / August 22, 2022
In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said he played with a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist at the end of last season. Tatum said he injured the wrist with about two months to play in the regular season. The Boston star said he reinjured the wrist in the second round of the playoffs when he was fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Tatum said that reinjury occurred when he fell following a dunk that he found on by Antetokounmpo. -via RealGM / August 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.