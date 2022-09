Jayson Tatum to get his own signature Jordan Brand sneaker

With the recent looks at Jayson Tatum’s PE sneakers, whether that be his AJ 14 Low, AJ 36, or AJ 37, Jordan Brand has been prioritizing the Celtics guard throughout 2022. It seems like alongside Ja Morant and his signature Nike model the Nike Ja, Jayson Tatum will be receiving his very own Jordan model in the near future, being dubbed the Jordan Tatum 1 (name subject to change) . Just like the Nike Ja, we, unfortunately, don’t have any looks at the silhouette just yet, however, we do know that three colorways are set to launch next year. Coming inspired by his son Deuce and some of Tatum’s favorite things, we know that there are plans for a “Zoo,” St. Louis,” and “Pink Lemonade” rendition of the Tatum 1. Being that he was born in St. Louis, it only makes sense one of his sneakers would get dressed in Cardinals-inspired colors while the zoo is one of the places he loves to take Deuce. As one of his favorite drinks, pink lemonade is making another appearance on one of his sneakers, just like the AJ 35 PE that he was spotted in back in 2020.Source: Jayson Tatum To Receive His Own Signature Jordan Brand Sneaker In 2023 @ SoleRetriever