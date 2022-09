JR Smith: 'I was blackballed from the NBA'

During that trip, J.R. noticed that Ray Allen was in his own pursuit of further education, taking classes online, and in doing so, Ray inspired J.R. to do the same. “I’ve never had a person—especially a quote, unquote, ‘peer,’ [with] whom I never have played on his team—in a day or two change how I think and how I look at my own self-worth.” “I can tell the true care he had for me. I could tell he really wanted to see me succeed regardless of [whether] it was basketball or something else; that’s something I take with me. Nobody has encouraged me like that,” Smith continued . -via Complex / September 3, 2022