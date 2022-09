Knicks originally weren't sold on giving RJ Barrett huge extension?

Chris Fedor: And New York may not be real about what they’re going to give to the debt. They might not give the Jazz everything that they could and everything that the Jazz want. So that was about like two weeks ago or so the Cavs thought, hey, there is a path to this thing. And then talks broke down again. So, or at least real talks about something actually transpiring broke down again. And then as you got into late last week, an early this week, and the Knicks continued to hem and haw, the next being the team that everybody thought was going to make the best offer to the Jazz. They wanted to keep certain pieces out of the deal. And then they agreed to the contract extension with RJ Barrett, like that changed the landscape a little bit. And Koby Altman reached back out to Justin Zanick. I believe it was Tuesday morning, and said, ‘Hey, is there something that we can do here? Like what is it that you would need from us in order for this to get done? ‘ -via Apple Podcasts / September 3, 2022