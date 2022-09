Richard Jefferson fires back at Gilbert Arenas

Draymond Green: I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s. Richard Jefferson: Bro your 2017 team is the 2nd best team I played against BUT LETS CALM DOWN !! Also, I like the move of this text on Sunday afternoon. EVERY SHOW TOMORROW “ Draymond SAID WHAT”  -via Twitter / July 25, 2022