Richard Jefferson fires back at Gilbert Arenas

Richard Jefferson is jumping to the collective majority of NBA fans expressing their criticism against Gilbert Arenas’ take about Giannis Antetokounmpo. Speaking recently about the said incident in his Road Trippin’ podcast, the retired NBA star delivered NSFW words against his former Arizona teammate in Arenas, further nothing that Giannis is “the best two-way player on the planet and it ain’t even close.”
Source: TalkBasket
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Gilbert Arenas says Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game is right now all physical sportando.basketball/en/gilbert-are… – 3:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, a whole different player isn’t he?”
Longtime NBA guard Gilbert Arenas joined @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33 to clarify his comments about Giannis.
#FearTheDear pic.twitter.com/G6it9PsDoG – 9:01 AM
More on this storyline
Starts at 40:39 (h/t Aikansh Chaudhary of Fadeaway World): “Gilbert’s being a little d**k and he might break down his three-point shot. … It’s like bro, okay we get it, but let’s talk about wins, let’s talk about impact on games, let’s talk about intensity, defense, offense. He is the best two-way player on the planet and it ain’t even close, it ain’t even close.” Arenas became notoriously viral upon his claim that Antetokounmpo “doesn’t know basketball yet.” Though he already clarified his particular take, backlash still continues to circle around his name, more notably from the Milwaukee Bucks supporters. -via TalkBasket / September 3, 2022
In the VladTV clip below, former NBA star guard Gilbert Arenas and Vlad further discussed the Brittney Griner situation and how she’s the only top-tier WNBA player who makes her off-season money playing ball in Russia. They then compared her to someone like Stephon Marbury who was a top player but never the best NBA player and cultivated a huge following when he went to China, similar to what Brittney has done in Russia: -via TalkBasket / September 2, 2022
Despite that fact, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently had some interesting things to say about Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Right now, his game is all physical,” Arenas said. He explained. “I’m saying if you guys had him No. 1 or No. 2, and he does not understand this game yet, that’s scary,” Arenas said. “… Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, whole different player, isn’t he?” -via ahnfiredigital.com / August 31, 2022
“LeBron James has not done enough as a Laker to be on that list,” Jefferson said. “Bron been there now — this is his fourth season, right? They’ve been in there four seasons. Two years, they haven’t made the postseason. One year, they lost in the first round. And one year, they won a championship.” -via Lakers Daily / August 13, 2022
Draymond Green: I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s. Richard Jefferson: Bro your 2017 team is the 2nd best team I played against BUT LETS CALM DOWN !! Also, I like the move of this text on Sunday afternoon. EVERY SHOW TOMORROW “ Draymond SAID WHAT” ￼ -via Twitter / July 25, 2022
