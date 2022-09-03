Stephen Curry: 'If there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be the Hornets'

If there is one team that Stephen Curry will consider to play besides the Warriors, it’s definitely the Hornets. And the reigning Finals MVP made it known after claiming the keys of the Charlotte City recently. At 4:02 mark: “I’ve always said I wanted to finish my career at Golden State because of how much it means and the experiences and teammates and the journey we’ve been. “Everybody asks me, ‘You wanna play one year for the Hornets and come back?’ … I am not breaking any news right now, I’m not making any promises. All I would say is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it.”
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Portland Trail Blazers have parted ways with assistant coach Edniesha Curry, a source told @andscape. – 7:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a special graduation ceremony at Davidson, Steph Curry saw his No. 30 jersey lifted to the rafters. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/31/war… – 1:00 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Some things are worth the wait! #30 up in the rafters looks right! Humbled and blessed to be up there with the @DavidsonWildcat legends. #TCC forever. ALWAYS a great day to be a Wildcat! pic.twitter.com/9eJe6tVheu – 8:35 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry’s Wednesday consisted of getting his diploma from Davidson, having his jersey retired and entering the school’s Hall of Fame
And it all came down to three letters: TCC https://t.co/yKJjqBMtOs pic.twitter.com/1XvYtpEdx5 – 2:15 PM
Steph Curry’s Wednesday consisted of getting his diploma from Davidson, having his jersey retired and entering the school’s Hall of Fame
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
It’s an all-Steph Curry episode of Dubs Talk
Watch on YouTube as @Monte Poole and myself break down our two columns talking about Steph as possibly the best player in the NBA, and why he’s still so underpaid youtu.be/PlL0qR5yKMk – 2:02 PM
It’s an all-Steph Curry episode of Dubs Talk
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Dream BIG!! My first children’s book “I Have a Superpower” is almost here… I hope you’ll join us in helping kids everywhere realize they all have superpowers within them! Pre-order today 🙌🏽📚 https://t.co/BD3tuT7jvG pic.twitter.com/lo6ga6D3Z5 – 12:16 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🏀 Nets Outlook
🎓 Steph Curry’s Graduation
🎾 @bgtennisnation joins the show
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“It’s not an I have to, it’s an I want to.”
Steph Curry said after his Davidson College graduation today that finishing what you started means a lot to him. Check out this excellent story by my friend @hometownJT who was at the ceremony. #dubnation
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
When does Steph Curry sleep? I asked him yesterday and he didn’t even really answer the question. 😂
He did say he drinks coffee but not for the taste. He doesn’t really like it. But that caffeine has got to come in handy when your calander is as packed as his. – 8:09 PM
When does Steph Curry sleep? I asked him yesterday and he didn’t even really answer the question. 😂
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Former Davidson coach Bob McKillop says a few weeks after Steph Curry was selected by the Warriors 7th overall in the 2009 draft, Curry sent a postcard to every Davidson alum & fan thanking them for their support. He says Steph embodies TCC – Trust, commitment, care. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/Vz1U6dHqh1 – 7:10 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
16 years later, Stephen Curry earned his diploma & is officially a Davidson College graduate. Curry completed courses this spring while leading the Warriors to an NBA title. What an example for young athletes to see the greatest value education. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/iJCzjXzoTc – 6:44 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
With Stephen Curry officially getting his number retired today by Davidson, it’s worth revisiting this story I did in May on how Curry juggled classwork with his NBA obligations this past season: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 6:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Trust. Commitment. Care.
The Steph Curry way shines bright on a day to remember at Davidson https://t.co/yKJjqBMtOs pic.twitter.com/Qlgo7ped5A – 5:44 PM
Trust. Commitment. Care.
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest catch and shoot FG% in 2022 (minimum 3 FGA):
51.5 — Aldridge
47.8 — Anfernee
47.5 — Durant
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry’s No. 30 hangs in the Davidson rafters pic.twitter.com/8WlTIjHMUF – 3:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Grant Williams to Steph Curry: “I wore 30 in high school because of you, and now I didn’t win a ring because of you.” – 3:34 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Amazing! President of Davidson College, Doug Hicks, celebrated Steph Curry’s graduation with “Night, Night” move.
The highlight of the day! #Curryfor3 #DubNation
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Dell Curry to Steph Curry: “The next Hall of Fame, you know where that’s gonna be.” – 3:25 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry adds Davidson college graduate to the resume. 🎓
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Wardell Stephen Curry II, Davidson College graduate pic.twitter.com/KamSVyGZVF – 3:08 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Davidson is hosting a legit full graduation for Curry, who is the lone graduate pic.twitter.com/7stqsN5afP – 2:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The ceremony of Steph Curry receiving his diploma, having his jersey retired and being inducted into Davidson’s Hall of Fame is starting up.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Today, Steph Curry will receive his college diploma, have his jersey retired and be inducted into Davidson College’s Hall of Fame
From after the NBA Finals: Steph belongs on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:13 PM
Today, Steph Curry will receive his college diploma, have his jersey retired and be inducted into Davidson College’s Hall of Fame
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
In 30 minutes (11:30 PT), Stephen Curry will receive his college diploma, have his jersey retired and be inducted into Davidson College’s Hall of Fame. Davidson will be live-streaming the event here: davidsonwildcats.com/watch/?Live=12… – 2:01 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Imagine watching Steph Curry at Davidson then deciding to take not one, but two point guards directly in front of him.
Rubio > Curry… defensible (at the time)
Flynn > Curry…
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
@Monte Poole and myself look at the dismissal of Steph Curry as the best player in the NBA, why Steph is undervalued despite being the highest-paid player in the league and much more https://t.co/MnyiosFB7c pic.twitter.com/Ixo6JGkCIi – 1:33 PM
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Davidson College will be livestreaming Steph Curry’s graduation/jersey retirement/Hall of Fame induction ceremony today. Event starts at 11:30 a.m. PT davidsonwildcats.com/watch/?Live=12… – 1:15 PM
Charlotte City Council presented two-time NBA MVP and four-time champion Stephen Curry with the key to the city on Thursday. The special city council meeting was called by Mayor Vi Lyles and held in the city council chamber at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. -via WCNC.com / September 1, 2022
On Wednesday, Curry was inducted into Davidson College’s Hall of Fame, had his jersey number retired and received his diploma in a ceremony in Belk Arena on the school’s campus. “This is an absolutely amazing day and an amazing moment for myself and my family,” Curry said. “The best decision I ever made was to come to Davidson College and pursue an education, join an amazing community and, most importantly, play for an amazing man who has built this program in Coach [Bob] McKillop.” -via ESPN / September 1, 2022
Curry attended Davidson College from 2006 to 2009 and during those three years became the school’s all-time leader in points, 3-pointers, free throws, field goals and steals. Curry also finished his college career as the Southern Conference’s all-time leading scorer, set an NCAA record with 162 triples in 2008, was the 2009 Southern Conference Bob Waters Male Athlete of the Year and was a consensus All-American in 2009. He led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in 2008. “Every president at every commencement makes hopeful statements about graduates’ futures,” Hicks said. “In that spirit, I hereby predict, with confidence, Stephen Curry, that you will enjoy considerable success in your life and career after college.” -via ESPN / September 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.