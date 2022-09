Bojan Bogdanovic will retire from Croatian national team after Eurobasket

“We all know who Toni and Drazen are. We have talked here about how Dirk Nowitzki is one of the best European players Drazen is there as well. “So just trying to fit in their shoes with all medals that they won is really pretty tough for us. But we have got a really good young generation that is coming right now with (Ivica) Zubac, (Dario) Saric and a couple other young guys. So I hope they’re going to do something special as well.” -via FIBA / September 4, 2022