Bojan Bogdanovic will retire from Croatian national team after Eurobasket

Bojan Bogdanovic is in a reflective mood. Understandably so. Croatia’s tower of strength declares that FIBA EuroBasket 2022 will be the end of the line for his international career. Not an irrevocable call, of course. Always time for a change of heart, albeit he is now 33 old and it’s been a dozen summers since he made his debut as a fledgling star at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2010, in Turkey.
Source: FIBA
Mark Woods @markbritball
Bojan Bogdanovic plans to end his international career at #EuroBasket but he tells me how leaving as great a legacy as possible for a new generation of Croats is spurring him on
fiba.basketball/eurobasket/202… – 6:57 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mario Hezonja is willing to go to any lengths for Bojan Bogdanovic to keep playing for Croatia.
He also explains Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rise, his own decision to sign with Real Madrid & sends a message to Panathinaikos & Partizan fans 🇭🇷
basketnews.com/news-177359-ma… – 6:33 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On potential trade target Bojan Bogdanovic, what it might take for the Suns to get him, and the defense-to-offense trade-off that such a deal would bring: bit.ly/3RzwMWL – 3:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points and 7 rebounds for Croatia today in their Eurobasket loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. – 1:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Don’t see any of the future Jazz castoffs landing in Denver. Bojan Bogdanovic helps the bench, but Nuggets don’t have the salary to send back. Same with Mike Conley, plus he’s not really a fit. Jordan Clarkson, not right now. Jarred Vanderbilt, Zeke Nnaji’s in that rotation spot. – 1:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Croatia comes up short against Greece, 89-85.
-Dario Saric: 0 points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3P), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 TOs in 20 minutes
-Bojan Bogdanovic: 19 points (8-15 FG), 7 rebounds
-Giannis Antetokounmpo: 27-11-6 (9-24 FG) – 12:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Since people are asking about Celtics trade ideas:
-No reasonable way to match salary for Bojan Bogdanovic
-Jarred Vanderbilt probably costs Boston a real pick, so I doubt that happen.
-Anyone who makes more than $7M is probably out via trade bc matching salary gets tricky – 12:17 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Bojan Bogdanovic found out this is a travel in FIBA ball. #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/OtNexoF7uI – 11:18 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
There are not many teams in Eurobasket that can build some semblance of the wall required to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo.
But with Ivica Zubac at the tip of the spear and Dario Saric, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mario Hezonja behind it, Croatia has built a pretty formidable wall. – 11:11 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns reportedly interested in Bojan Bogdanovic sportando.basketball/en/suns-report… – 10:12 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns are reportedly interested in Bojan Bogdanovic. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about a potential trade-off from defense to sheer offensive firepower: https://t.co/2DR70oin3I pic.twitter.com/BPLy2M96H0 – 10:03 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns are reportedly interested in Bojan Bogdanovic. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about a potential trade-off from defense to sheer offensive firepower: https://t.co/2DR70ozYsi pic.twitter.com/BmTFsriQez – 10:03 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇭🇷 Bojan Bogdanovic thinks this #EuroBasket will be his last championship wearing the Croatian jersey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LSRb7OUwsQ – 3:55 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
You always need to bear in mind team fit and actually watch the film to know for sure, but for those wondering about the potential trade-off from Bojan Bogdanovic’s offense to defense, the picture The Bball Index paints is…not great! pic.twitter.com/diHZjh4TVg – 3:45 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Utah still has coveted veteran trade asserts, including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. They’ll approach an Oklahoma City-esque haul of draft assets once they’re done dealing. Jazz consider Markkanen, Sexton and Agbaji keepers for their rebuilding roster. – 4:23 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Jazz are nowhere close to done as they kick off their full-scale rebuild. Multiple veterans will likely be shipped out over the next few months:
Bojan Bogdanovic
Jordan Clarkson
Mike Conley
Malik Beasley
Rudy Gay – 4:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Players Utah could still trade:
Bojan Bogdanovic: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Jarred Vanderbilt: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Jordan Clarkson: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Mike Conley: Seconds+salary filler
Lauri Markkanen: Seconds+salary filler
More assets likely incoming. – 4:04 PM
Legacy, for the Utah Jazz guard, has acquired an importance. “I would like to leave something behind me,” he reveals. “So this EuroBasket is a perfect chance for me and my teammates to do something special. It’s going to be pretty hard. I’m trying to help my young teammates to grow pretty quickly – and to make an impact on the game, right here, at this tournament.” -via FIBA / September 4, 2022
“We all know who Toni and Drazen are. We have talked here about how Dirk Nowitzki is one of the best European players Drazen is there as well. “So just trying to fit in their shoes with all medals that they won is really pretty tough for us. But we have got a really good young generation that is coming right now with (Ivica) Zubac, (Dario) Saric and a couple other young guys. So I hope they’re going to do something special as well.” -via FIBA / September 4, 2022
Jeff Zillgitt: The Lakers have some interest, I’m told, in the Jazz vets who could be traded (Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic). But the Lakers also want to preserve cap space for next summer and aren’t that interested in taking contracts beyond 2022-23. Bogdanovic on expiring. -via Twitter @JeffZillgitt / September 2, 2022
