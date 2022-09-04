Collin Sexton signed fully guaranteed four-year deal with unlikely bonuses

Bobby Marks: The Collin Sexton contract in Utah starts at $16.5M and increases 5% in each season. The last year is $18.975M. $70.95M fully guaranteed and can increase to $72.95M. Sexton has $500K in unlikely bonuses per season.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a look at what’s next for Knicks to decide after Donovan Mitchell negotiations, including minutes/roles for young players and why the one clear winner from the trade at this point is Collin Sexton: sny.tv/articles/what-… – 11:24 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Collin Sexton contract in Utah starts at $16.5M and increases 5% in each season. The last year is $18.975M.
$70.95M fully guaranteed and can increase to $72.95M.
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
On a personal level, good luck to all three players dealt to Utah in the Donovan Mitchell trade — (Salt Lake City is pretty sweet) — but especially to Collin Sexton, an infinitely likeable kid who went hard every night. pic.twitter.com/6zfhxOJFDh – 5:42 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Donovan Mitchell — acquired from UTA for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, 3 first rounders, 2 pick swaps — has been an All-Star in each of the last 3 yrs, top 15 scorer in last 4 — career avg. 23.9ppg, playoff avg. 28.3ppg, Dunk champ — and is still 25 years old. pic.twitter.com/G0OjTaaRSs – 5:26 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs officially announce trade for three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in exchange for Collin Sexton (via sign and trade), Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three future unprotected first round draft picks (2025, 2027, 2029) and swap picks in 2026 and 2028 to the Utah Jazz. – 5:04 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A look at what’s next for Knicks to decide after Donovan Mitchell talks, including minutes/roles for young players and why the one clear winner from the trade at this point is Collin Sexton: sny.tv/articles/what-… – 4:21 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
COLLIN SEXTON ACTUALLY HAD A BETTER SEASON THAN RJ BARRETT WHEN HE WAS 22 AND NOW HE COSTS $12 MILLION LESS PER YEAR AND REMEMBER THAT TIME HE PLAYED 3 ON 5 AT ALABAMA AND ALMOST WON pic.twitter.com/YrZji4XQ1J – 12:26 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Love the trade for Cleveland to get Spider. But a now healthy Collin Sexton is also being slept on. Sexton averaged 24.3 points and 6.4 free throw attempts per game during the 2020-21 season. – 8:03 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Collin Sexton will make a fresh start in Utah with the Jazz. The 4-year/$72M deal give him the opportunity to lead the team.
2022-23: $16.7M
2023-24: $17.5M
2024-25: $18.4M
2025-26: $19.2M
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
CLEVELAND/UTAH TRADE THREAD:
• CLE acquired Mitchell ($30.9M)
• UTA acquired Sexton ($16.7M), Markkanen ($16.5M), Agbaji ($3.9M) + ’25, ’27, ’29 unprotected 1sts + ’26, ’28 pick swaps
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
If Collin Sexton is fully recovered from last season’s knee injury—surely Jazz believe it’s the case, otherwise they wouldn’t have invested 72M over four years; or was that the price 2 consummate the deal?) is Mitchell that much better?! Season b4 injury, Sexton averaged 23. – 2:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
After the shock Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cavs, how does the Celtics’ top spot in the east look now?
Breaking down the implications of the Mitchell trade and how the Collin Sexton deal affects Boston’s own negotiations on @The Athletic
StatMuse @statmuse
Which are you taking?
Package A:
— RJ Barrett
— Obi Toppin
— Mitchell Robinson
— 3x Unprotected Picks
Package B:
— Collin Sexton
— Lauri Markkanen
— 3x Unprotected Picks
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
New Jazzmen Collin Sexton and Stanley Johnson might have to fight over who wears No. 2. Johnson has claimed it. I also feel like someone new has already claimed Lauri Markkanen’s 24, but I can’t think who if so. Ochai Agbaji’s college 30 should be open – 8:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Collin Sexton in his last healthy season:
— 24.3 PPG
— 4.4 APG
— 48/37/82%
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with Collin Sexton’s 4-year, $72M sign-and-trade and more: Cleveland #Cavaliers trade for NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Donovan Mitchell/Collin Sexton blasphemy starter pack pic.twitter.com/huHVTj2Lmh – 5:55 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Donovan Mitchell is better than an uninjured Collin Sexton. I guess you just have to decide if he’s Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Ogbaji, three unprotected first-rounders, two pick swaps and $63 million more in salary better than an uninjured Collin Sexton. – 5:33 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Colin Sexton Points Gained over the years
18-19: -1.3
19-20: -.2
20-21: +.1
21-22: 11 games
Donovan Mitchell Points Gained
17-18: -.6
18-19: -1.0
19-20: -.3
20-21: -.1
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free agents: Colin Sexton off free-agent board with sign-and-trade to Jazz. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Best remaining: Miles Bridges, M. Harrell, D. Schroder, E. Bledsoe, H. Whiteside, C. Anthony, R. Rondo, D. Howard, E. Payton, P. Millsap, W. Ellington, B,Griffin, T. Thompson. – 4:59 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Updated news piece on #Cavs acquiring Donovan Mitchell in trade with the Jazz in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round draft picks and two pick swaps
Updated news piece on #Cavs acquiring Donovan Mitchell in trade with the Jazz in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round draft picks and two pick swaps
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Collin Sexton signs four-year deal with Jazz after being moved in Donovan Mitchell trade, per report
Collin Sexton signs four-year deal with Jazz after being moved in Donovan Mitchell trade, per report
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Utah still has coveted veteran trade asserts, including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. They’ll approach an Oklahoma City-esque haul of draft assets once they’re done dealing. Jazz consider Markkanen, Sexton and Agbaji keepers for their rebuilding roster. – 4:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jazz reportedly trade Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers for Sexton, Markkanen, three first-round picks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/01/jaz… – 4:11 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Teams are hard-capped when they use their NTMLE, BAE or acquire a player via sign-and-trade — so Utah is now hard-capped via Sexton (or will be once it’s executed officially) – 4:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Thought Sexton would have been a fine Maverick, big clearly Cleveland had much bigger plans in mind. – 4:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
There’s a very reasonable argument to be made that Sexton, Markkanen, Agbaji plus three unprotected firsts (and two swaps) is superior to the rumored Grimes/Toppin/Quickley/McBride packages.
There’s a very reasonable argument to be made that Sexton, Markkanen, Agbaji plus three unprotected firsts (and two swaps) is superior to the rumored Grimes/Toppin/Quickley/McBride packages.
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
During the 2020-21 season, Collin Sexton ranked 12th in the #NBA in pick and roll scoring and shot an eFG% of 71% in unguarded catch and shoot situations. – 4:08 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
It’ll be a glorious tank for the Utah Jazz. This roster is so weak:
Conley / Clarkson / Butler
Sexton / Beasley / Agbaji
Bogdanovic / THT
Vanderbilt / Markkanen
Kessler / Gay
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
as of the time of this tweet, heres what Utah got for Donovan Mitchell + Gobert:
• Malik Beasley
• THT
• Stanley Johnson
• Bolmaro
• Walker Kessler
• Vanderbilt
• Markkanen
• Agbaji
• Sexton
• ’23 1RD
• ’25 1RD x2
• ’26 swap x2
• ’27 1RD x2
• ’28 swap
Evan Sidery @esidery
In total, here’s what the Jazz received for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason:
Seven first-round picks
Three pick swaps
Collin Sexton
Lauri Markkanen
Ochai Agbaji
Jarred Vanderbilt
Leandro Bolmaro
Walker Kessler
Talen Horton-Tucker
Malik Beasley
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Danny Ainge’s haul for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell:
Seven unprotected first round picks
Three first round pick swaps
Ochair Agbaji (No. 14 pick in 2022)
Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022)
Jarred Vanderbilt
Lauri Markkanen
Collin Sexton
Malik Beasley
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
#Breaking: The Cavaliers have traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first round picks and swapped to picks with the Utah Jazz in order to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, according to reports.
#Breaking: The Cavaliers have traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first round picks and swapped to picks with the Utah Jazz in order to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, according to reports.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Also, the @Utah Jazz started targeting Collin Sexton very early in this process.
His name was floated around even before the the NBA Draft and the Rudy Gobert trade.
Also, the @Utah Jazz started targeting Collin Sexton very early in this process.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Collin Sexton is signing a four-year, $72 million contract via sign-and-trade to the Utah Jazz. – 3:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wrote this in my MIP story today: Collin Sexton at +8000 is great value if you had any hope that he’d end up on a different team. Now he is. I will be betting Sexton now. – 3:43 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. – 3:42 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell. – 3:41 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Cleveland will send Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji to Utah in the package for Donovan Mitchell, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 3:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Spent some time talking about Collin Sexton’s situation on the last podcast with @Nate Duncan … gotta thing he’s signed and traded as part of this or otherwise things just got way worse for him.
Spent some time talking about Collin Sexton’s situation on the last podcast with @Nate Duncan … gotta thing he’s signed and traded as part of this or otherwise things just got way worse for him.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. In exchange, Cleveland has sent guard Collin Sexton (via sign and trade), forward Lauri Markkanen, guard Ochai Agbaji and three future unprotected first round draft picks (2025, 2027, 2029) to Utah, while also agreeing to swap picks in 2026 and 2028. -via NBA.com / September 3, 2022
According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers trasded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps to Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell. “Obviously, it’s a great addition to the team,” Cedi Osman shared his reaction to the trade with BasketNews. “I believe that everybody [in the organization] is excited.” Does he see the Cavaliers being contenders in Eastern Conference in the upcoming season? “Definitely,” Osman answered with confidence. -via BasketNews / September 3, 2022
Chris Fedor: And on top of that, you know, both teams have completed multiple trades since Koby came in charge and since Justin Zanuck was making decisions for the Jazz, so I think that helped with negotiations and keeping everybody in the loop and trying to keep these conversations as private as possible, and not throwing lottery marketing’s name out in the media and Collin Sexton’s name and all that kind of stuff. So, you know, as the offseason progress, about two weeks ago, the Cavs finally had a feeling of, hey, we might be in this thing. We might have the pieces that Utah actually wants. -via Apple Podcasts / September 3, 2022
