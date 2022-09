Collin Sexton signed fully guaranteed four-year deal with unlikely bonuses

Chris Fedor: And on top of that, you know, both teams have completed multiple trades since Koby came in charge and since Justin Zanuck was making decisions for the Jazz, so I think that helped with negotiations and keeping everybody in the loop and trying to keep these conversations as private as possible, and not throwing lottery marketing’s name out in the media and Collin Sexton’s name and all that kind of stuff. So, you know, as the offseason progress, about two weeks ago, the Cavs finally had a feeling of, hey, we might be in this thing. We might have the pieces that Utah actually wants . -via Apple Podcasts / September 3, 2022