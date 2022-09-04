Furkan Korkmaz involved in fight after ejection from Eurobasket game

Eurohoops: BREAKING: Per Turkey’s assistant coach Hakan Demir there had been a fight between Furkan Korkmaz and three Georgian players and security personnel after the player was sent to the locker rooms
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
basketnews.com/news-177440-ge… – 5:06 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇹🇷 According to Turkish basketball federation vice-president Omer Onan, Turkey might leave EuroBasket 😱
Turkish national team are claiming that Furkan Korkmaz was attacked in the tunnel by three Georgian players and security guards after he left the court…
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/uKWJrJVO2W – 4:46 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Shocking allegations by the Turkish national team with Furkan Korkmaz being the victim of an attack in the locker rooms hallway after being ejected #Eurobasket2022
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 4:38 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
When Furkan Korkmaz left the court after the incident with Duda Sanadze, the action did not stop there.
Korkmaz was supposedly attacked afterward, and Turkey threatens FIBA with a move that has never been seen before 😮
basketnews.com/news-177438-tu… – 4:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Turkish national team denounced an attack by Georgian players and security personnel towards Furkan Korkmaz and threatens to withdraw from Eurobasket 2022.
Insane! #EuroBasket #BringTheNoise #BizBirlikteyiz
sdna.gr/mpasket/100055… – 4:31 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Today in FIBA news …
— Turkey says Furkan Korkmaz got attacked by police in Georgia after the game in Tbilisi
— Lithuania protested after no free throw was awarded for a technical and they lost in double OT
— The USA Basketball game in Brazil is delayed by rain. Yes. Rain. – 4:29 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Per the Turkish national team, Furkan Korkmaz was ATTACKED in the locker rooms.
@TBF vice-president Omer Onan: “If the security camera footage don’t come to us, We will leave this tournament” #Eurobasket2022 – 4:16 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Per Turkey’s assistant coach Hakan Demir there had been a fight between Furkan Korkmaz and three Georgian players and security personnel after the player was sent to the locker rooms – 4:08 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Turkish national team claims that the Furkan Korkmaz-Duda Sanadze episode and what went on afterward might have cost them the game.
An official protest has followed 👇
basketnews.com/news-177432-tu… – 3:53 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Turkey OFFICIALLY protest the result! During the fight between Korkmaz and Sanadze, 22 seconds were lost from the clock – 3:38 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Furkan Korkmaz got ejected, Ergin Ataman got ejected, and Duda Sanadze got ejected, while Turkey and Georgia went to double-overtime on top of that 🤯
One more incredible game in EuroBasket 2022:
basketnews.com/news-177430-ko… – 3:33 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
What is going on in Tbilisi 🤯
🇹🇷 Furkan Korkmaz fights with Duda Sanadze 🇬🇪 and the fans are going crazy 🤬
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/liNl3FnYy1 – 2:42 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Meanwhile in Georgia, Korkmaz and Sanadze ejected #Eurobasket pic.twitter.com/YXWtf7j7Ix – 2:42 PM
Turkish federation vice-president and former player Omer Onan described the incident: “While Furkan Korkmaz was walking in the hallway to the locker rooms with our trainer, Georgia’s players who were not in the active roster attacked him together with the ejected player (ed.note: Duda Sanadze) and the police. “ -via EuroHoops.net / September 4, 2022
Omer Onan: “Wherever you look it, there is nothing to hold onto. The non-playing player, Shengelia, and three people sitting on the bench went to the locker room. At the end of the match, the police were in front of our locker room. Supposedly they were protecting us but they pushed us all the time. We were going to hit each other with our fists”. -via EuroHoops.net / September 4, 2022
