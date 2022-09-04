Sandro Mamukelashvili leads Georgia to historic win

September 4, 2022- by

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
#EuroBasket Day 4
MVP: Dzanan Musa
Best NBA player: Sandro Mamukelashvili pic.twitter.com/TXggwO4pUQ5:19 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇪 Sandro Mamukelashvili was everywhere against Turkey 🇹🇷💥 #EuroBasket
pic.twitter.com/ETRWk9zSgH3:50 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sandro Mamukelashvili was amazing against Turkey
20 points
12 rebounds
8-17 FG
2-2 FT
2 steals
1 assist
22 efficiency
Georgia took an important win (88-83).
#EuroBasket #GoGeorgia #FearTheDeer3:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sandro Mamukelashvili was clutch! Big time play by Mamu! #GoGeorgia #EuroBasket #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/IYSTkbeDqi3:06 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
After he ties the game with two seconds left, the play-by-play says Sandro Mamukelashvili is the superstar that will help Giannis win his second NBA title. Might be overdoing it a tad – 3:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Lauri Markkanen
Dario Saric
Jusuf Nurkic
Franz Wagner
Alperen Sengun
Nikola Jokic
Domantas Sabonis
Rudy Gobert
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Juancho Hernangomez
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Simone Fontecchio
Deni Avdija
All of them play basketball today! #EuroBasket #BringTheNoise5:46 AM

Christos Tsaltas: Turkey started the Acropolis Tournament with a win over Georgia (101-88). Cedi Osman 22pts, 9-14 FG, 3rebs Furkan Korkmaz 18pts, 4rebs Alperen Sengun 17pts, 6-8 FG, 3rebs Tornike Shengelia 20pts, 5rebs, 6asts Sandro Mamukelashvili 16pts, 14rebs #BizBirlikteyiz #GoGeorgia -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / August 17, 2022

