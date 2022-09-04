Sandro Mamukelashvili leads Georgia to historic win

Sandro Mamukelashvili made a big three making the score 84-81 in the second overtime with just 21.6 seconds left and after that everything went downhill for Turkey. Georgia got the 88-83 win after the ejection of coach Ergin Ataman in a game that was a real dogfight and also the first win for the hosts of Group A.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
#EuroBasket Day 4
MVP: Dzanan Musa
Best NBA player: Sandro Mamukelashvili pic.twitter.com/TXggwO4pUQ – 5:19 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇪 Sandro Mamukelashvili was everywhere against Turkey 🇹🇷💥 #EuroBasket
pic.twitter.com/ETRWk9zSgH – 3:50 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sandro Mamukelashvili was amazing against Turkey
20 points
12 rebounds
8-17 FG
2-2 FT
2 steals
1 assist
22 efficiency
Georgia took an important win (88-83).
#EuroBasket #GoGeorgia #FearTheDeer – 3:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
After he ties the game with two seconds left, the play-by-play says Sandro Mamukelashvili is the superstar that will help Giannis win his second NBA title. Might be overdoing it a tad – 3:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Lauri Markkanen
Dario Saric
Jusuf Nurkic
Franz Wagner
Alperen Sengun
Nikola Jokic
Domantas Sabonis
Rudy Gobert
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Juancho Hernangomez
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Simone Fontecchio
Deni Avdija
All of them play basketball today! #EuroBasket #BringTheNoise – 5:46 AM
Christos Tsaltas: Turkey started the Acropolis Tournament with a win over Georgia (101-88). Cedi Osman 22pts, 9-14 FG, 3rebs Furkan Korkmaz 18pts, 4rebs Alperen Sengun 17pts, 6-8 FG, 3rebs Tornike Shengelia 20pts, 5rebs, 6asts Sandro Mamukelashvili 16pts, 14rebs #BizBirlikteyiz #GoGeorgia -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / August 17, 2022
Eric Nehm: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer and assistant Josh Oppenheimer sitting courtside waiting for Georgia (Sandro Mamukelashvili) and Turkey to kick off the Acropolis Tournament here in Athens. pic.twitter.com/zxiQjh0m7M -via Twitter @eric_nehm / August 17, 2022
