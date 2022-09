Shaquille O'Neal agrees with Charles Barkley calling Kevin Durant's career outside Dubs an 'abject failure'

Charles Barkley has not pulled punches in describing Kevin Durant’s career arc. There is nothing new about him being critical of the Nets’ star and Durant going back at him. “All the old guys, he get mad we say it, (but) he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships,” Barkley said Thursday. “But if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he’s been an abject failure. Every time he’s had to be the leader and best player, he has not had success. That’s what us old guys think about him.” -via Arizona’s Sports Page / August 25, 2022