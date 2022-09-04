Shaquille O'Neal agrees with Charles Barkley calling Kevin Durant's career outside Dubs an 'abject failure'

NBA on TNT: “Charles Barkley is calling Kevin Durant’s career outside of Golden State an ‘abject failure’ … Do you agree?” Shaquille O’Neal: “Yeah. … If you’re the guy and you ain’t get it done, that means you failed.”
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It’s always been ups and downs with coaches and star players”
Former Nets Assistant Coach Amar’e Stoudemire is very confident things will be fine this season with Kevin Durant and Steve Nash #NetsWorld
@Amare Stoudemire | @Eddie Johnson | @LegsESPN pic.twitter.com/3AoAtdKwDn – 5:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: Projecting the #Nets‘ rotation, from Kevin Durant to the end of the bench nypost.com/2022/09/03/pro… via @nypost – 9:35 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Charles Barkley has had enough of Kevin Durant: “He seems like a miserable person, man. I call him Mr. Miserable” miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:40 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW media column: A primer on the million changes on NFL, college football TV coverage and what to know. And Charles Barkley explains why Kevin Durant is an “abject failure.” And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
So after a summer of intrigue…
Kevin Durant is still a Net
And Donovan Mitchell is still NOT a Knick pic.twitter.com/goJLNd7RJW – 7:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the 2010s:
19,550 — LeBron
19,445 — Durant
18,627 — Harden
17,603 — Westbrook
Who were the top 5 players of the decade? pic.twitter.com/bNDARAy7Zs – 2:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Players to average at least 24 points, 6 rebounds and 2 made three-pointers per game over the second half of the 2021-22 season:
LeBron, Luka, Tatum, KD and RJ Barrett
end of list. – 2:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 20+ PPG before turning 20:
— Carmelo Anthony
— LeBron James
— Kevin Durant
— Luka Doncic
— Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/8zjQ4fjiyz – 12:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
More on this storyline
His colleague and fellow hoops icon, Shaquille O’Neal, expressed his agreement there, remarking that Durant is yet to “take it to the next level.” If you go back and look at his career as a best player being the leader, all goes with that too. We were all there. We saw OKC up 3-1. One more game and when you’re the guy, all the pressure goes on you. A lot of people was talking about the bus driver. Chuck was absolutely right. He was not driving the bus in Golden State. You were on the bus. You were sitting up front. -via TalkBasket / September 4, 2022
Shaquille O’Neal: So when guys like us go ‘Woah, woah, woah, woah’ and you win and we don’t respect it, don’t get mad at us. That’s how we feel. This is the attitude that Kevin Durant is gonna say, ‘Whoa, I got this many points and I got this and I got that.’ We’re not talking about that. We’re talking about you, the guy, and in championship moments, can you take it to that next level? We haven’t seen that yet. -via TalkBasket / September 4, 2022
TrolledByLance: You only get on Twitter to respond to your haters. Kevin Durant: U gotta grow up and realize that nothing but haters reside on twitter. -via Twitter @KDTrey5 / September 4, 2022
Charles Barkley has not pulled punches in describing Kevin Durant’s career arc. There is nothing new about him being critical of the Nets’ star and Durant going back at him. “All the old guys, he get mad we say it, (but) he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships,” Barkley said Thursday. “But if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he’s been an abject failure. Every time he’s had to be the leader and best player, he has not had success. That’s what us old guys think about him.” -via Arizona’s Sports Page / August 25, 2022
