Devin Booker to get his own signature Nike sneaker?

Emiliano Carchia: With Jason Tatum and Ja Morant getting a signature shoe deal with Nike/Jordan Brand, sources tell me the next player to potentially get his own shoe with Nike is Devin Booker.
With Jason Tatum and Ja Morant getting a signature shoe deal with Nike/Jordan Brand, sources tell me the next player to potentially get his own shoe with Nike is Devin Booker. – 4:48 AM
Seven possessions, seven touchdowns. I’m going to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game record book. It might have to be updated. – 6:15 PM
I’ve spent the last day or so imagining a sci-fi novel where humans figure out how to stop the aging process, but the book only deals with the ramifications to the NBA.
Nobody ever retires. New stars keep coming. In 900 years, MJ is a minimum guy and Shaq is that league’s Boban. – 4:44 PM
“For whatever reason, dude’s talking.” Paul George.
“It’s nothing.” Devin Booker.
“Most def.” Deandre Ayton.
Addressed intensity between #Suns and #ClipperNation in last three years that boiled over in Phoenix during 2020-21 season.
Read more about it➡️https://t.co/gYJalTYPZQ pic.twitter.com/OzFVSTGSiT – 8:11 PM
Chris Paul and Devin Booker already are putting in work together on the court. The two NBA All-Stars got together this past weekend at Paul’s basketball camp, less than one month before the Phoenix Suns begin training camp. -via Arizona Republic / August 29, 2022
Paul’s annual invitation-only Elite Guard Camp ran from Friday through Sunday in Los Angeles. The camp drew two dozen high school players and another two dozen from colleges. They joined Paul and Booker along with fellow All-Star DeMar DeRozan, his Chicago Bulls teammate Coby White and Rudy Gay, as well as 50 NBA scouts, according to Clutch Points. -via Arizona Republic / August 29, 2022
Clutch Points: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, DeMar DeRozan, and Coby White at CP3’s camp 🔥 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/cx2EpJ1FHL -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 26, 2022
