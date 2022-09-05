Giannis Antetokounmpo out vs. Great Britain to rest due to agreement between Greece, Bucks

Dionysis Aravantinos: Giannis Antetokounmpo (rest) will miss today’s EuroBasket game against Great Britain.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be available for tomorrow’s game of the Greek national team against Ukraine. Against Great Britain he rested, while he had some knee soreness, according to Dimitris Itoudis. #EuroBasket #fearthedeer – 1:08 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
With Giannis Antetokounmpo resting, Greece found another leader 🇬🇷💪
Kostas Sloukas led the Greek national team over Great Britain to stay undefeated in EuroBasket 2022:
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Win for Giannis-less Greece over Great Britain #EuroBasket22
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo lives the game vs Great Britain with his own passion, sitting on the bench. #gbrgre #EuroBasket #fearthedeer pic.twitter.com/2lYKxPI7EN – 11:28 AM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Nelson’s corner J right at the buzzer ends a 16-0 run from Greece as GB trail 24-18 after the 1st in Milan. He has a game-high 12 points on 4-6 shooting.
Giannis Antetekounmpo, in street clothes, will be a DNP-rest, according to Greek officials. – 11:27 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Fans who bought the tickets to 🇬🇷 Greece vs 🇬🇧 Great Britain only to see Giannis Antetokounmpo playing 😬 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/vf8EUw8imi – 11:25 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The latest URBONUS episode with @Donatas Urbonas & @Ryxa41 is here!
▪️ The scandal between 🇹🇷 Turkey and 🇬🇪 Georgia
▪️ Worse problems than missed technical free-throw
▪️ The concern over Luka Doncic
▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo and new star in Greece
And more:
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 No Giannis Antetokounmpo for Greece today ❌😔 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/PrtUBWWM3n – 10:59 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Giannis Antetokounmpo will rest today vs. Great Britain.
Considering that a lot of fans came at Forum d’Assago today to watch him live…this is really disappointing news.
He could have played at least first half – 10:50 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With 3 games left in the group stage (Great Britain, Ukraine, Estonia) is a good chance for coaching staff to rest Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of knockout stage. He will rest vs GB. It won’t be a surprise if he’s on a minutes restriction in the next 2 games. #GBRGRE #EuroBasket – 10:40 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis Antetokounmpo will get some rest and won’t play tonight vs Great Britain. Kostas Antetokounmpo is also out. #HellasBasketball #EuroBasket – 10:34 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Arriva in Italia “Giannis. L’incredibile ascesa di un campione”: la biografia di Antetokounmpo sportando.basketball/biografia-gian… – 10:31 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Kostas Antetokounmpo is feeling better. Actually, he made one more individual practice today in “Mediolanum Forum”. He will miss the game vs Great Britain tonight, but in the Greek NT they hope that he will be available at some point during the Group Phase. #HellasBasketball – 9:40 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
GB basketball play against Giannis and Greece today at Eurobasket, what an experience for those guys, hoping for an upset W – 6:09 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
According to Dimitris Itoudis, Giannis Antetokounmpo is an amazing warrior and an even better companion 🇬🇷🙌 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/TmXD8lAYdd – 3:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
After he ties the game with two seconds left, the play-by-play says Sandro Mamukelashvili is the superstar that will help Giannis win his second NBA title. Might be overdoing it a tad – 3:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, a whole different player isn’t he?”
Longtime NBA guard Gilbert Arenas joined @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33 to clarify his comments about Giannis.
#FearTheDear pic.twitter.com/kDiyVUw9jm – 12:32 PM
More on this storyline
BasketNews: 🇬🇷 Apparently, Giannis Antetokounmpo is not allowed to play four games in five days because of the agreement with the NBA/Milwaukee Bucks ❌ #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/bbNkUCxPv1 -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / September 5, 2022
Tyler Dorsey: Never satisfied, have to be consistent, will keep on fighting @Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/Detlyo70tv -via Twitter @TDORSEY_1 / September 3, 2022
Since Antetokounmpo committed to joining the roster, the Greek Basketball Federation has committed to having the Bucks be a part of the process. Bucks assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer, who oversees Antetokounmpo’s daily workouts and routine, was named to the coaching staff. Members of the Bucks’ sports science group, led by Troy Flanagan, have been with Antetokounmpo every step of the way overseas. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer attended practices and games during his visit in the lead-up to EuroBasket 2022. -via The Athletic / September 3, 2022
