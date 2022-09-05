Gilbert Arenas: 'Stephen Curry is a top 10 player of all-time'

Now Agent Zero made another interesting remark about the four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry. When talking about the Warriors superstar and his place in the GOAT debate, Arenas said that he will always be slighted due to his small size. Arenas did say that Curry is in his Top 10 players of All-Time. “Without even just diving into my list [of All-Time greats], I’m gonna just go and say he’s gonna be Top 10,” he said on VladTV when talking about Curry.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Guardians recall LHP Konnor Pilkington from Triple A-Columbus and option RHP Xzavion Curry to Columbus. – 1:26 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, a whole different player isn’t he?”
Longtime NBA guard Gilbert Arenas joined @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33 to clarify his comments about Giannis.
#FearTheDear pic.twitter.com/kDiyVUw9jm – 12:32 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
New @RoseGardenReprt post is up covering some recent offseason business, including waiving Didi Louzada, signing Olivier Sarr to a camp invite and the recent parting of ways with assistant coach Edniesha Curry. rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/blazers-offs…..
Subscribe: rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/upgrade – 12:06 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Steph Curry or Tyler Dorsey? 🇬🇷😅 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/YiQH8PmkSv – 4:19 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a special graduation ceremony at Davidson, Steph Curry saw his No. 30 jersey lifted to the rafters. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/31/war… – 4:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry says if he would play for team other than Warriors it would be Hornets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/03/ste… – 3:24 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Portland Trail Blazers have parted ways with assistant coach Edniesha Curry, a source told @andscape. – 7:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a special graduation ceremony at Davidson, Steph Curry saw his No. 30 jersey lifted to the rafters. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/31/war… – 1:00 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Some things are worth the wait! #30 up in the rafters looks right! Humbled and blessed to be up there with the @DavidsonWildcat legends. #TCC forever. ALWAYS a great day to be a Wildcat! pic.twitter.com/9eJe6tVheu – 8:35 AM
More on this storyline
Gilbert Arenas: “Somehow I’m gonna put him in a Top 10 knowing what I know, knowing his work ethic, knowing his height, knowing what he does, the excitement being a guard, being a guard in Golden State where I was a guard too. I’m gonna put him in a Top 10, just off of rip. It’s one of those things. I’ma put him and then I’ll try to figure it out from there.” -via TalkBasket / September 5, 2022
But when it comes to GOAT conversations, the former point guard thinks that Curry’s size is what will always keep him away from those. “He’s gonna always be slighted because he’s little,” Arenas said. “It’s like we have this idea of what a GOAT is supposed to be – 6’6″ and above. When it comes to smaller guys, you have to do so much more to get the same credit. You gotta remember, he’s not a highlight reel when it comes to jumping and dunking and all this aerial stuff. He’s a floor general.” -via TalkBasket / September 5, 2022
Richard Jefferson is jumping to the collective majority of NBA fans expressing their criticism against Gilbert Arenas’ take about Giannis Antetokounmpo. Speaking recently about the said incident in his Road Trippin’ podcast, the retired NBA star delivered NSFW words against his former Arizona teammate in Arenas, further nothing that Giannis is “the best two-way player on the planet and it ain’t even close.” -via TalkBasket / September 3, 2022
If there is one team that Stephen Curry will consider to play besides the Warriors, it’s definitely the Hornets. And the reigning Finals MVP made it known after claiming the keys of the Charlotte City recently. At 4:02 mark: “I’ve always said I wanted to finish my career at Golden State because of how much it means and the experiences and teammates and the journey we’ve been. “Everybody asks me, ‘You wanna play one year for the Hornets and come back?’ … I am not breaking any news right now, I’m not making any promises. All I would say is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it.” -via TalkBasket / September 3, 2022
