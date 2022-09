Gilbert Arenas: 'Stephen Curry is a top 10 player of all-time'

If there is one team that Stephen Curry will consider to play besides the Warriors, it’s definitely the Hornets. And the reigning Finals MVP made it known after claiming the keys of the Charlotte City recently. At 4:02 mark: “I’ve always said I wanted to finish my career at Golden State because of how much it means and the experiences and teammates and the journey we’ve been. “Everybody asks me, ‘You wanna play one year for the Hornets and come back?’ … I am not breaking any news right now, I’m not making any promises. All I would say is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it.” -via TalkBasket / September 3, 2022