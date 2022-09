Jonas Valanciunas fine after injury scare, just muscle cramps

At the end of the third quarter with just over a minute to go, the head coach of the German national team, Gordon Herbert, received a technical foul, but no Lithuanian player was allowed to shoot a free throw for it. Just before the technical, Jonas Valanciunas drew Maodo Lo’s shooting foul. According to FIBA rules, the free throw for the technical foul was supposed to be shot before the two shots for the shooting foul. However, only the two free throws for the regular foul were taken, JV missed them both and the Germans rebounded the ball. -via BasketNews / September 4, 2022