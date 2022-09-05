Jonas Valanciunas fine after injury scare, just muscle cramps

It was just fatigue catching up to him after the back-to-back games. “Im good,” he said. “It was just a muscle cramps. Nothing too serious.” “We had all day to relax. To get healthy today,” Jonas Valanciunas also mentioned about him and his teammates getting some rest after the back-to-back matches. “We are fine and we’ll face everything we can face.”
Source: EuroHoops.net
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jonas Valanciunas was close to breaking the 🇱🇹 national team scoring record 💥
1️⃣ Arturas Karnisovas 35 PTS
2️⃣-3️⃣ 𝗝𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗦 𝗩𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗜𝗨𝗡𝗔𝗦 34 PTS
2️⃣-3️⃣ Jonas Maciulis 34 PTS
4️⃣ Arvydas Sabonis 33 PTS
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/EHtaTCKHEr – 1:19 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas was MONSTROUS against Germany 🇩🇪🔥
34 PTS
14 REB
10/15 2PT
45 EFF 🤯
And it still wasn’t enough 🙆♂️
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/vg0IUAHvbX – 11:11 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jonas Valanciunas vs Germany
34 points
10-15 FG
14-17 FT
14 rebounds
5 assists
2 blocks
45 efficiency
Beast!
But Lithiania didn’t take the 1st win at #EuroBasket 2022 (0-3 record)
#mesuzlietuva #BringTheNoise #WBD – 10:56 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Gutting double-overtime loss for Lithuania, which is 0-3 in group play. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 34 points and 15 rebounds. Lithuania will need to win out in group play to advance. – 10:56 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Lithuania-Germany headed into double OT. Jonas Valanciunas (32 points and 14 rebounds) has been incredible. Great game. pic.twitter.com/pehVGvzPfA – 10:42 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
What a turnaround by Lithuania. Jonas Valanciunas led at crunch time! 89-89 with 7 secs to go! #EuroBasket – 10:23 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas already has 2️⃣1️⃣ points after the 3rd quarter – more than he had against France after the whole game 👌 #EuroBasket
pic.twitter.com/i7EaY04HBf – 10:04 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Evan Fournier was unstoppable for France🔥
New York Knicks guard led his country to a hard-fought win over Lithuania with Jonas Valanciunas in front:
basketnews.com/news-177361-ev… – 1:47 PM
At the end of the third quarter with just over a minute to go, the head coach of the German national team, Gordon Herbert, received a technical foul, but no Lithuanian player was allowed to shoot a free throw for it. Just before the technical, Jonas Valanciunas drew Maodo Lo’s shooting foul. According to FIBA rules, the free throw for the technical foul was supposed to be shot before the two shots for the shooting foul. However, only the two free throws for the regular foul were taken, JV missed them both and the Germans rebounded the ball. -via BasketNews / September 4, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Pelicans big man Jonas Valanciunas looks like he’s in some pretty significant pain after a 34-point, 14-rebound, 35-minute performance in Lithuania’s double-OT loss to Germany. It was a back-to-back and third game in four days. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / September 4, 2022
