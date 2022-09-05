LeBron James accused in $10 million lawsuit

September 5, 2022

The lawsuit also lists James’ entertainment companies — The Springhill Company and Uninterrupted Canada — as defendants along with Dreamcrew Entertainment, the entertainment firm of Drake, whose birth name is Aubrey Graham, and Future (legal name Adel Nur), and the Fostys’ publishing firm, Stryker Indigo and First Take Entertainment, a film production company. -via New York Post / September 5, 2022
The Hunter suit accuses the Fostys and their publishing firm of breach of contract and the James and Drake teams of “tortious interference.” The suit says the “Uninterrupted Defendants” — Team LeBron — offered the Fostys $100,000 to acquire the “already optioned” rights to produce a documentary about the “Black Ice” story and agreed to pay the authors 3% of the total movie budget. -via New York Post / September 5, 2022

