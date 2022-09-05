Luka Doncic not a fan of FIBA schedule

A couple of hours after French national team captain Evan Fournier asked FIBA to modify the feverish Group stage schedule to allow more rest for the players in between games, Slovenia star Luka Doncic echoed this request. “We’re going to play four games in five days,” Doncic told reporters after Slovenia’s practice Monday (5/9). “Yesterday, basically we had two games in 24 hours. Yes this should change for everybody. Everybody is doing the same. Everybody has less rest. It’s a problem because of injuries you know. More injuries can happen. Especially the clubs wouldn’t be very glad.” “I agree [with Fournier],” Luka added. “More rest is always better.”
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic revealed his favorite teams to watch are 🇬🇷 Greece and 🇷🇸 Serbia. We asked why 👀
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Not peak Luka at the #Eurobasket2022 so far. pic.twitter.com/cNTT0DUhBN – 5:34 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The nations on Luka Doncic’s most watched list are 🇷🇸 Serbia and 🇬🇷 Greece 🍿
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Luka Doncic addressed the EuroBasket officiating issues, and supports the idea of schedule adjustments.
More: basketnews.com/news-177504-lu… – 4:15 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dirk Nowitzki talked about Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and more
The German legend said he had goosebumps during his jersey retirement 👇
basketnews.com/news-177500-di… – 3:28 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The latest URBONUS episode with @Donatas Urbonas & @Ryxa41 is here!
▪️ The scandal between 🇹🇷 Turkey and 🇬🇪 Georgia
▪️ Worse problems than missed technical free-throw
▪️ The concern over Luka Doncic
▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo and new star in Greece
And more:
basketnews.com/news-177475-tu… – 11:09 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic wasn’t happy with how the game went with Bosnia and Herzegovina 👀 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/zJ869zDkkV – 7:07 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bosnians sent Luka Doncic and European champs to the locker room with their heads down and turned the Lanxess arena court into a party floor🥳
As head coach Aziz Bekir noted, it’s only the start:
basketnews.com/news-177428-bo… – 2:56 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Against Luka Doncic, @Plano_Schools grad John Roberson won the Slovenia-Bosnia EuroBasket clash of Dallas stars:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:58 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Bosnian coach Aziz Bekir on Luka Doncic’s 0/8 3-point shooting night:
“That was the 3rd game in 4 days. Both teams made Luka feel tired. He was tired. Musa & Nurkic also were tired. I think the tiredness affected us even more. But most importantly, we played more as a team.” – 3:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka, Slovenia upset by Bosnia and Herzegovina as Group B play gets physical.
mavs.com/eurobasket-upd… – 2:23 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
That’s Slovenia’s first EuroBasket loss in 12 games with Luka Doncic across two tourneys.
Luka’s stats: 16 pts (8-18 FG, 0-8 3FG), 8 reb, 8 assists, 4 steals, 5 turnovers, 35 mins
Plano/Bosnia’s John Roberson (23 points, 7-13 3FG) with the major upset in battle of Dallas PGs. – 1:47 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic looked human in the second half, while Slovenia struggled against Bosnia and Herzegovina’s zone defense.
In a day of incredible games, we have another upset 🚨
basketnews.com/news-177421-lu… – 1:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is now 11-1 all-time in EuroBasket games after Bosnia and Herzegovina upset Slovenia. Doncic had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists but was 0-of-8 from 3-point range. He winced and grabbed his taped right wrist several times throughout the game. – 1:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bosnia takes down Slovenia at EuroBasket. Vlatko Cancar’s final line: 22 points (7-16 FG’s, 3-8 3FG’s), 4 rebounds, 1 assist in 32 minutes. He was Slovenia’s top-scorer today. Luka Doncic had 16-8-8. Goran Dragic finished with 20. Another great outing for Cancar this summer. – 1:43 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Bosnia rallies to beat Slovenia 97-93. Slovenia got beat up on the boards in the 2nd half. Missed too many shots at the rim. Luka now 22-4 playing for Slovenia and one of the teams to beat them, Germany, which did so last week is next up on Tuesday. – 1:43 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
THE GROUP OF DEATH 😵
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic and Vlatko Cancar combined for 5️⃣8️⃣ points but it wasn’t enough to take down Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/NU3uAuQM6Y – 1:42 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Fittingly Plano’s Roberson ices it with a pair of FTs. He scored 23 points. Slovenia’s unbeaten run with Doncic in uniform is no more. – 1:41 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Bosnia-Herzegovina take 97-93 upset of Luka and Slovenia, the first time Doncic has lost in the EuroBasket tournament. Details to come. – 1:41 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka in danger of losing for the first time in EuroBasket competition, down 93-91 with 45 seconds to go. Need a stop. – 1:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
That Doncic stare is pretty intimidating. On the court, however, he’s 0-for-7 on 3-pointers. – 1:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Watching all these hit-ahead passes from Luka in this tournament and wondering again why Dallas never runs a fast break. – 1:23 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Slovenia 73-72 after 3. Lots of missed shots at the rim for Slovenia. Luka 12-7-5 after changing from White sneakers to Red. All 3 baskets on drive to the basket. Cancar w/22 to lead all scorers in the game, – 1:10 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic keeps grabbing his right wrist during the Slovenia-Bosnia and Herzegovina game. Has black tape on it. He’s 6-of-13 from the floor but 0-of-5 on 3s. – 1:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is shaking out the right wrist he’s been taping and icing this week (to no concern of the Mavs) after this basketball game temporarily became a tackle football game into the courtside seats. – 12:58 PM
Luka Doncic is shaking out the right wrist he’s been taping and icing this week (to no concern of the Mavs) after this basketball game temporarily became a tackle football game into the courtside seats. – 12:58 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic’s passes are so good, that even the shoes are flying away 💨 #EuroBasket
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic’s passes are so good, that even the shoes are flying away 💨 #EuroBasket
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Slovenia 52-49 at half. Luka 6-4-5 (3-10 FG 0-5 3pt). He could have at least five moe assists if guys could have finished at the rim. Former BKN player Dzanan Musa for Bosnia leads all scorers w/16 – 12:33 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka+basketball=a unique romance #Eurobasket
Luka+basketball=a unique romance #Eurobasket
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is shaking his head and shrugging because the two hardest shots he’s taken today (a playful sky-high toss after a whistle and a wild layup in traffic) have been the two easiest to go down. – 12:26 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
I still love the way Luka Doncic no-looks passes to teammates in the corner, then blindly turns around to run downcourt, assuming (correctly, usually) that the shot will go down. Slovenia up 50-44 just before halftime. – 12:26 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Thse @FIBA announcers seem shocked that Luka is struggling from 3pt. He’s been struggling all summer from 3. Of course the counter is to drive it and try to draw fouls, but he’s been a bad FT shooter all summer too. – 12:21 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
It’s certainly the product of tournament basketball as opposed to the slog of the NBA regular season, but Euro guards pick up Luka much higher on the floor making him work that much harder to get what he wants – 12:18 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Slovenia 32-26 after 1 vs Bosnia. Luka 2-3-3 (1-4 FG 0-3 3PT). Dragic, Tobey and Cancar all w/7. Their ball movement is great. 10 assists on 13 made baskets, most in transition – 12:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka last night: Steal-transition nutmeg-no-look alleyoop and 3-pointer from the logo
Luka this afternoon: Over the head, across the key assist for Slovenia’s first points while losing his shoe in the process. – 11:50 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Second dose of Luka Doncic in 21 hours — this time in a clash of Dallas-area stars, past and present.
John Roberson — 2006 UIL state champ with Plano and 2007 Texas basketball POY — became a naturalized Bosnian citizen 2 years ago.
Quite a Dallas-on-Dallas PG matchup here. pic.twitter.com/UECwsTTqCk – 11:45 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
This was the postgame scene after Germany-Lithuania. Martynas Echodas got hurt at the end – crashed into by a teammate – and Luka Doncic (about 7 seconds in) is the one who runs onto the floor to alert the teams that Echodas remained down. pic.twitter.com/aQGTewL2eH – 11:04 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic’s first assist of the day: He sprinted over to the Lithuanian bench at the very end of Lithuania-Germany 2OT to let them know about an injured player on the baseline as everyone crowded onto the court.
Elite vision, once again. – 10:56 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
This Lithuania-Germany game is awesome basketball and even better people watching.
Home crowd vs. Lithuania’s absolutely nuts fanbase. Really good OT finish on ESPN+ if you’re looking for a pre-Luka EuroBasket appetizer. – 10:39 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic plays every game like it’s his last ✊ #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/N93jyfJevu – 10:09 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Slovenian NT players praised Luka Doncic for a few spectacular plays against Hungary🤩
But his coach Aleksander Sekulic finds another characteristic of his star player he adores even more:
basketnews.com/news-177375-lu… – 5:25 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Vlatko Cancar, who received a no-look lob from Luka Doncic, on his spectacular game:”I think he surprises us every time he steps on the floor. It’s hard to get used to a special player like that”
But Luka’s coach Sekulic loves his other quality even more: basketnews.com/news-177375-lu… – 5:24 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Updated EuroBasket report with Tyler Dorsey’s strong showing for Greece in addition to Luka leading Slovenia again.
mavs.com/luka-cruising/ – 5:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Final stats from Slovenia-Hungary:
Luka Doncic: 20 pts (8-11 FG), 7 reb, 7 assists, 19 mins
Callie Caplan: 0 tweets, 40 mins courtside with Jason Kidd to report a feature on Luka’s game through the eyes of his coach and Hall of Fame PG.
Link coming post-holiday weekend 👀 pic.twitter.com/x7GBrCXrON – 4:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic’s line in EuroBasket blowout of Hungary: 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists in only 19 minutes. The minutes matter with a game against Bosnia tomorrow night and four games in five days. – 4:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Let’s try this again. Luka 20-7-7 in 19 minutes as Slovenia blows out Hungary. Bosnia next up tomorrow at 10:45, and then a rematch with Germany on Tuesday – 4:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Another day, another 5-star game by Luka Doncic
20 points / 8-11 FG / 3-6 3P / 7 rebounds / 7 assists / 1 steal / 1 block / 26 efficiency in 19 minutes!
Slovenia remains unbeaten at #EuroBasket 2022 after the win over Hungary in dominant fashion. #MojTim #EuroBasket #MFFL pic.twitter.com/LxIYNOkUjd – 3:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
While Luka and Slovenia are rolling, watching Iowa and SDSU is like the train wreck you can’t look away from. – 2:59 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Luka Doncic makes a basketball game so wonderful! #MojTim #EuroBasket #MFFL pic.twitter.com/xH8wCKCqE6 – 2:50 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jason Kidd is not leaving Cologne just yet 🤫
Mavericks coach watching 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic play Hungary.
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/TldrfKpzdQ – 2:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic just nutmegged a Hungary guard en route to throwing a transition lob to *Slovenian center Mike Tobey. This game probably won’t be close, but it could be fun. – 2:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is about to start his first back to back since April 2-3
On his fitness and conditioning as another Mavs training camp looms: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:18 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Free agent PG Dennis Schroder had 18 points and 9 assists to lead Germany to a EuroBasket win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Among the courtside spectators: Mavs GM Nico Harrison and VP Michael Finley, who are in town to support Luka Doncic and Slovenia. – 11:50 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Lauri Markkanen
Dario Saric
Jusuf Nurkic
Franz Wagner
Alperen Sengun
Nikola Jokic
Domantas Sabonis
Rudy Gobert
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Juancho Hernangomez
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Simone Fontecchio
Deni Avdija
All of them play basketball today! #EuroBasket #BringTheNoise – 5:46 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
There are no easy games for any team in the EuroBasket Group B 🔥
After falling to Germany, Rudy Gobert and France will face Lithuania next, which comes off a loss against Luka Doncic’s Slovenia:
basketnews.com/news-177329-ru… – 2:32 AM
More on this storyline
Despite the loss, Slovenia has already advanced to the knockout phases in Berlin. This result can also push Bosnia the next stage and leave out a powerhouse such as Lithuania. “This Group is insane you know,” Doncic told reporters. “All six teams are very competitive. You could lose to any team. All the games are really great to watch. Great for fans. But it’s a really tough Group because anybody can beat you.” -via EuroHoops.net / September 5, 2022
Doncic was also asked about the protests on officiating that have been pretty common in this EuroBasket, especially in Group B. “I think you can see,” Doncic said. “Yesterday what happened in Turkey, the technical with Lithuania. There’s a lot. But that’s something that FIBA should so I don’t have nothing to say.” -via EuroHoops.net / September 5, 2022
Callie Caplan: Slovenia coach Aleksander Sekulic on Luka Doncic grabbing his right wrist in second half today: “I don’t think it’s that big. … It’s nothing he mentioned to me that’s bothering him, so I don’t know.” Luka taped his wrist vs. Hungary, too, and Mavs’ crew wasn’t concerned. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / September 4, 2022
