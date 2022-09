Rudy Gobert on Donovan Mitchell: 'He's one of the best young players in his position'

The Jazz didn’t stop there and, on September 1st, the Mitchell trade was announced. Utah got back Lauri Markkanen, plus Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and three Draft picks. “That’s what Danny Ainge decided to do,” Gobert said to Eurohoops. “Sometimes you always have to explore all different options. That’s what they did. Time will tell if it was good or not. I think he definitely did a great job in getting as many assets as possible. ” -via EuroHoops.net / September 5, 2022