Caris LeVert unlikely to get extension from Cavs?

Michael Scotto: To my understanding, there’s no rush for Cleveland to do anything right now regarding a Caris LeVert contract extension. Chris Fedor: I think, ultimately, it’s going to be hard for both sides to get an extension done because the feeling inside the organization right now is that Caris is going to want too much, and they don’t know what his role is going to be and how he’s going to fit with Mitchell coming on board. The Cavaliers are open to whatever. If they can get him on a team-friendly deal, I definitely think they’ll consider and explore it. I just don’t see an extension coming for LeVert.
A wild thought I just had is that the Cavs should go offer Kevin Love and Caris LeVert to the Lakers for Russ and their two picks. Recoup the price for Mitchell just to waive Russ lol.
Lakers obviously say no but it’s a funny thought. – 7:04 PM
As their futures in Brooklyn remain very much in doubt with the new season fast approaching, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving worked out together on Saturday with Hawks guard Trae Young and a number of other NBA players including former Nets wing Caris LeVert and Heat guard Victor Oladipo. -via Sports Illustrated / August 20, 2022
“There are multiple people inside the organization that if they have their choice between Caris LeVert and Collin Sexton, they would take Caris over Collin because of the size, because of the length, because of the versatility that he can bring on the defensive end of the floor,” Chris Fedor said on the Zach Lowe podcast. “And they liked what they saw with Caris and Darius together. Obviously, the numbers back that up.” -via Spotify / July 29, 2022
