Cavs open to LeBron James reunion, but not at all costs

Could Cavs and LeBron James reunite? Chris Fedor: I think they’d be open to it on their own terms, under the right terms. Terms that are very different from the ones he came back to in 2014. When you acquire LeBron, there are a lot of things that go with that. He wants power. He wants to help make decisions over the roster and people that are hired within the organization. He wants to be at the center of everything and have a team built around his strengths and things along those lines. The Cavaliers would not sign up for that kind of situation. They feel good about what they have here, especially with the addition of Donovan Mitchell. Back in 2014, they needed a savior and needed LeBron to come back and take them to a different level.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Westbrook reportedly to attend LeBron-run preseason mini-camp, be with Lakers to open camp nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/05/wes… – 8:35 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
From @chrispugh3: Donovan Mitchell remembers LeBron’s ‘The Decision’ well. He was there when it happened #Cavs @spidamitchell @LeBron James beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 2:30 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Well spoke too soon! Damn kid. It’s ok. I’ll make you stronger. Hold ya Head #8 – 10:57 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
This game actually is really good going down the stretch #LSUvsFSU – 10:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James (and son Bronny) take in Ohio State/Notre Dame from sideline nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/04/leb… – 7:52 AM
The lawsuit also lists James’ entertainment companies — The Springhill Company and Uninterrupted Canada — as defendants along with Dreamcrew Entertainment, the entertainment firm of Drake, whose birth name is Aubrey Graham, and Future (legal name Adel Nur), and the Fostys’ publishing firm, Stryker Indigo and First Take Entertainment, a film production company. -via New York Post / September 5, 2022
The Hunter suit accuses the Fostys and their publishing firm of breach of contract and the James and Drake teams of “tortious interference.” The suit says the “Uninterrupted Defendants” — Team LeBron — offered the Fostys $100,000 to acquire the “already optioned” rights to produce a documentary about the “Black Ice” story and agreed to pay the authors 3% of the total movie budget. -via New York Post / September 5, 2022
The court papers said the James team then sought the backing of additional investors, specifically, Dreamcrew Entertainment, which is a co-venture between Drake and Future. -via New York Post / September 5, 2022
