Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: He's been a pleasure since Day 1

Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham on his buy-in from Russell Westbrook: “Everything has been clear and up front between him and I. He’s been a pleasure. … He’s been that since Day 1. … The communication has been great both ways. … I can wait to succeed with him.”
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
With training camp less than three weeks away, Darvin Ham was asked what he thought of coaching Russell Westbrook.
Ham called Westbrook a “salt of the earth” guy and added, “I want to help him get that championship ring….I love him and I can’t wait to coach him.” – 4:20 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Is the Lakers’ roster set?
Coach Darvin Ham said reporters would have to ask Lakers GM Rob Pelinka that question.
Then he added, “I’m happy with what we have. Absolutely.” – 4:14 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Darvin Ham says everything has been clear between himself and Russell Westbrook. He says Westbrook has been in the gym putting in the work and he says he loves Russ. He says he will take “20” guys like Russ and Pat Bev on his team. – 4:14 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on his buy-in from Russell Westbrook: “Everything has been clear and up front between him and I. He’s been a pleasure. … He’s been that since Day 1. … The communication has been great both ways. … I can wait to succeed with him.” – 4:13 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Darvin Ham says defense will be a major key when asked if he can envision starting Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook together. Ham mentioned Kendrick Nunn impressing in offseason workouts so far. – 4:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says Kendrick Nunn “looks great” but has mainly been doing individual workouts and going hard in the weight room. – 4:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham said that Westbrook and Beverley could definitely start together “If they play defense.” But nothing has been decided yet. He cited good workouts of late from Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves, and said there will be real competition for jobs. – 4:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on if Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley can start together: “If they play defense. If they play defense. Definitely.” – 4:08 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
More Beverley on playing with Westbrook: “I haven’t had an explosive guard like Russ to play with defensively and offensively.”
He also said they attack different areas on the court, i.e. Beverley likes corner 3s from the right side and Russ likes posting up on the left. – 4:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Darvin Ham says he absolutely believes Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook will work beautifully and Ham loves adding Pat Bev’s attitude and personality. – 4:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley will work together “fabulously.” He thinks they complement each other well and wouldn’t want to be an opposing backcourt facing them. – 4:05 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Pat Beverley and Russell Westbrook greeting each other after Pat’s press conference pic.twitter.com/p02AC9O1kh – 4:03 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Beverley said he was “super excited” to be a teammate of Russell Westbrook.
Said he admired Westbrook’s grit on the court and thinks they can play off each other well on the court.
Westbrook, btw, is here in attendance at Beverley’s introductory press conference. – 3:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham have come in to watch and listen to Patrick Beverley’s introductory press conference. pic.twitter.com/TKioCFVoPO – 3:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook is here inside the Lakers facility as reporters wait in another room for the Patrick Beverley press conference to start. – 3:31 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Waiting for Pat Bev’s official introduction as a Laker. FWIW to you, his teammate Russell Westbrook is in the building today too. pic.twitter.com/Ui3UMDpFT1 – 3:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Patrick Beverley and Darvin Ham will be addressing the media in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/JQ2pRmawOG – 2:24 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Are the Lakers running out of potential trade options for Westbrook. Plus, why everyone needs to accept the idea that no trade exists which makes the Lakers a frontrunner. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/are… – 10:45 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Westbrook reportedly to attend LeBron-run preseason mini-camp, be with Lakers to open camp nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/05/wes… – 8:35 PM
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham on Patrick Beverley: “I think he’s going to be a lovely addition to our ball club and a great tone setter … you heard him mention the grit, the grind, just being a dog out there.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / September 6, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham have come in to watch and listen to Patrick Beverley’s introductory press conference. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / September 6, 2022
The Lakers’ LeBron James typically hosts a players-only minicamp somewhere on the West Coast before training camp starts, so stay tuned. Word is that another Lakers minicamp is likely in coming days and that Russell Westbrook would indeed attend if it comes together. Any sort of pre-camp gathering involving LeBron and his fellow purple-and-gold vets would represent a key step in the Lakers’ efforts to move past all the tension that bubbled throughout last season’s rocky 33-49 campaign, bringing James and Anthony Davis together with Westbrook and the newly acquired Patrick Beverley before the Lakers report for their first practices under new coach Darvin Ham on Sept. 26. -via marcstein.substack.com / September 5, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Russell Westbrook didn’t just watch Patrick Beverley’s press conference from the side. He made sure Pat Bev looked good, tossing him a towel to wipe his sweat from working out. Pat Bev: “First dime of the year.” Russ laughed. The Lakers point guards on the same page so far. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / September 6, 2022
Jovan Buha: Patrick Beverley says he’s excited to play with Russell Westbrook. He thinks the two complement each other well and will fit. He says he’s never played with someone who has the same grit and toughness as him. He also acknowledged they’ll have tough conversations at some point. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / September 6, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Patrick Beverley believes he and Russell Westbrook will be a backcourt to be reckoned with. He says he’s long wanted to play with Russ. Pat Bev was sweating from a workout during his presser and Russ tossed him a towel. Pat called it the “first dime” of the season from Russ. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / September 6, 2022
