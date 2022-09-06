Furkan Korkmaz on incident vs. Georgia: 'It was like a street fight'

Meanwhile, Korkmaz narrated the infamous incident differently than Shengelia. “It was like a street fight. There was no talk or conversation. People just came at us and were trying to attack us. Of course, we reacted and tried to defend ourselves – exactly what we are going to do as men. I also think it’s a security problem. But I don’t know if it’s a security problem or if they just showed tolerance to their players. We understand that they’re at home, but this is unacceptable. What happens on the court is fine, but we should talk more about what happens off the court,” Korkmaz told the media.
Tornike Shengelia claims he was provoked to join the conflict with Furkan Korkmaz
One of the protagonists in the incident of Turkey & Georgia, Duda Sanadze, gave his own of the story with Furkan Korkmaz
Duda Sanadze confirms there was a physical altercation with Furkan Korkmaz after both players got ejected 🥊
However, the Georgian player claims it wasn’t that bad:
Ergin Ataman: Everything is a scandal here. Korkmaz attacked by Shengelia, Sanadze and Bitadze
Korkmaz on fight in tunnel: It was like a street fight. We started throwing punches at each other
New URBONUS from Cologne w/ @Ryxa41
• Behind the scenes of Furkan Korkmaz’s fight vs. three Georgia players
• How FIBA should punish players & referees
• FIBA basketball problems
• Greece in a luxurious situation
• Why is Turkey not clicking
+More: basketnews.com/news-177475-tu… – 11:12 AM
In addition to gushing about Aces-Storm, I have a bunch of EuroBasket stuff in here.
DID YOU KNOW: Furkan Korkmaz claims three Georgian players and a security guard jumped him and a Turkish trainer outside the locker room after he was ejected?
Furkan Korkmaz shared what happened in the tunnel between him, Tornike Shengelia, Goga Bitadze, and Duda Sanadze
More details: https://t.co/TK7Y1D7Ygv pic.twitter.com/UWzoYohxRX – 9:54 AM
Furkan Korkmaz speaks on getting attacked in the locker room:
“When we were going there, three players from them including Sanadze as well as two security guys, started to run at us. We started throwing punches at each other. Five people attacked us, we defended ourselves.” – 9:06 AM
Furkan Korkmaz about Sanadze: First he started talking shit to me, I am not anybody to talk shit on my face. İ reacted as a human being, as a man, I just showed reaction.
76ers Korkmaz ejected, attacked by Georgian players walking to locker room at EuroBasket
Fight between Korkmaz, Sanadze and 22 seconds lost
sportando.basketball/en/fight-betwe… – 5:27 AM
Tornike Shengelia provided his own view of the Furkan Korkmaz incident that involved the fight outside of the basketball court. As stated by the player in the Georgian Basketball Federation’s Instagram post, he was provoked to join the conflict. He also admitted that he had to control his emotions better. Full statement: “An ugly situation was created out of thin air and it is very unfortunate how it was handled. It could easily have been avoided from both sides. -via BasketNews / September 6, 2022
Korkmaz said that Sanadze was provoking him, saying some bad words, which he couldn’t let slide. “You saw a little part of what happened on the court,” Korkmaz began his statement. “We got into each other face to face, and he started talking s*** to me. I’m not gonna let anyone talk s*** to my face.” -via BasketNews / September 5, 2022
Asked about the fight incident in the tunnel, Sanadze admitted that there were some contacts, but the whole situation didn’t look as bad as Turkey’s members are saying. “It’s written in many different versions, but I hope the truth will come out. People are waiting for an official statement. It wasn’t like that. My teammates were simply following me to the locker room. -via BasketNews / September 5, 2022
