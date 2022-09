Giannis Antetokounmpo after 41-point game: I try to create art

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 41 points on Ukraine, becoming only the second player in the 21st century to score more than 40 points in a EuroBasket game after Dirk Nowitzki’s 43 points against Spain in 2001. He’s also the third Greek player ever to have scored more than 40 points in a EuroBasket game, after Giorgos Kolokithas in 1967 and Nikos Galis, who did it five times, most notably in the 1989 EuroBasket semi-final (45) vs. the Soviet Union. -via BasketNews / September 6, 2022