Giannis Antetokounmpo explodes for 41 points, highest Eurobasket scoring performance since Dirk Nowitzki

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is focused on leading Slovenia to a EuroBasket championship. However, he’s also keeping tabs on other stars in the tournament. Doncic was asked which team he’s been watching when he has the time. “I watched a lot, but I think mostly I watch Serbia and Greece,” Doncic said . He was then asked why he watches those teams to which he replied “You know why.” -via Clutch Points / September 5, 2022