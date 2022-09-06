Giannis Antetokounmpo explodes for 41 points, highest Eurobasket scoring performance since Dirk Nowitzki

Dionysis Aravantinos: Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece’s win against Ukraine: 41 points, 13/18 FG, 0/2 3FG, 15/18 FT, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 turnovers, 43 efficiency , 27 minutes. Best player in the world.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he has never been more motivated to play in the Greece national team 🇬🇷 ✊ #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/QuRXHbE8Xf – 2:53 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After a historic Eurobasket performance, Giannis Antetokounmpo explained why he feels every game is a chance to create art
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 41-point performance the most in a EuroBasket game since Dirk Nowitzki in 2001
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo is feeling great on the court with Greece & it shows. The ‘Greak Freak’ talked about his 41-point performance vs. Ukraine.
“I try to create art” 🖌️🎨
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis the artist after 41 points: “I just try to go there and have fun as much as possible and try to create art. What I mean is that every game is a different game. Every time I step on the floor, it’s a new experience for me, that I can remember”. pic.twitter.com/J1XuCyIwKv – 2:11 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4️⃣1️⃣ points is the highest figure in #EuroBasket since 🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki’s 4️⃣3️⃣ points in 2001 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YlYWI4Alrp – 1:34 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Giannis isn’t sure his 41 point blast against Ukraine was his best game for Greece pic.twitter.com/DV6aenbFJa – 1:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Giannis balled out today‼️
Evan Sidery @esidery
Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 41 points in 27 minutes during Greece’s latest EuroBasket victory over Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/2hPyO38ouV – 1:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
A closer look at Giannis Antetokounmpo 43-point game vs Ukraine. His shot chart was insane!
Mark Woods @markbritball
Giannis goes big as Greece usurp Ukraine to cement Group C top spot with a 99-79 win.
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Giannis now up to 31 ppg in 29 mpg for the tournament after his 41 pts today. I’m assuming he rests tomorrow against Estonia in final group game. Greece moves to top of Group C (4-0) — winner of Group C plays round of 16 against Group D #4 (currently Czech Rep) on Sunday. – 1:01 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The MVP rhythm was alive and well 🔥
Giannis Antetokounmpo was as dominant as ever while Greece takes first place in Group C:
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo is on another planet 😱 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/8MhjsQbigR – 12:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Greece secured the top seed in the group after the huge win over Ukraine (99-79). That means the game vs Estonia, on Thursday, is a chance for Giannis Antetokounmpo to rest ahead of the knockout stage in Berlin. #GREUKR #EuroBasket – 12:51 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo drives Greece past Ukraine and to 4-0
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Beast mode vs Ukraine and 4-0 for Greece in the Group Phase here in Milan. Giannis had 41 points and 9 rebounds. Amazing, once again. #EuroBasket #HellasBasketball pic.twitter.com/V0Uy3KPxtd – 12:48 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Ukraine
41 points
13-18 FG
15-18 FT
9 rebounds
2 assits
1 steal
43 efficiency
Best player in the world!
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece’s win against Ukraine:
41 points
13/18 FG
0/2 3FG
15/18 FT
9 rebounds
2 assists
1 steal
2 turnovers
43 efficiency
27 minutes
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo gives Ukraine the too small gesture 👀 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/tmpQAhPlAS – 12:46 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 41 points vs. Ukraine with 2:20 left in fourth quarter.
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Giannis heads to bench late in 3rd with 33 points in 22 minutes. He won’t break the all-time EuroBasket scoring record — 63 points by Eddy Terrace for Belgium in 1957 — but the #2 mark (and Greek record) of 46 by Nikos Galis isn’t out of the question if he plays in 4th. – 12:29 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 33 points.
With three minutes left in the third quarter.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis is UNSTOPPABLE! 31 points and counts… #GREUKR #EuroBasket – 12:18 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Giannis has scored 9 consecutive Greece points – they lead Ukraine 52-51.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo has 2️⃣7️⃣ out of 52 Greece’s points versus Ukraine 😳 #EuroBasket – 12:15 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 27 points
Mark Woods @markbritball
Khris Middleton here in Milan today to support his #Bucks team-mates Giannis and Thanasis – 12:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Ukraine leads Greece 46-39 at the half at EuroBasket 2022. Sacramento Kings center Alex Len has four points, four rebounds and one blocked shot. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has 18 points and six rebounds. – 12:06 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
What a first half from Ukraine. Beyond impressive. They’re up 46-39 on Giannis and Greece. – 11:53 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 1st half vs Ukraine
18 points
6-10 FG
6-9 FT
6 rebounds
1 assist
in 15 minutes
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Ukraine loves them some hard fouls on Giannis. If I’m the Bucks, I’m holding my breath every single possession… – 11:45 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Khris Middleton and @Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry in Milan for Giannis
Mark Woods @markbritball
9-0 run gives Ukraine a 25-23 lead over Greece early in the 2nd.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis started hot today with 7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in the first 5 minutes. Greece up 5 (15-10). #GREUKR #EuroBasket – 11:12 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Khris Middleton and Bucks GM Jon Horst are in the house to root for 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo battling Ukraine 💪 #EuroBasket
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
First play of the gane, Giannis went to the basket, scored and commited a foul. Good start. #GREUKR #EuroBasket – 11:02 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Kostas Antetokounmpo is not available tonight against Ukraine.
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis Antetokounmpo is available tonight and he will play against Ukraine. Kostas Antetokounmpo remains out. #EuroBasket #HellasBasketball – 9:31 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
We are seeing a different version of Giannis Antetokounmpo than the last time he wore Greece’s jersey 🇬🇷🔥
We analyzed how he is dominating the #EuroBasket: the maturity in his game and how Dimitris Itoudis utilizes the Greek Freak 👇
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ukraine emerges as the main candidate for a dark horse title at EuroBasket 2022💪
NBAer Alex Len talked to BasketNews about his team’s perfect record, upcoming game vs. Giannis’ Greece, and the first chat he had with the new Kings coach, Mike Brown:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis sits with a little “discomfort” in knee (but mostly rest), Greece advances in EuroBasket anyway nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/05/gia… – 5:58 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo watched from the sidelines his Greece teammates blow out Great Britain.
After the game, Dimitris Itoudis explained why the Bucks star didn’t play & gave a heads up for the contest vs. Ukraine 🔜
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The nations on Luka Doncic’s most watched list are 🇷🇸 Serbia and 🇬🇷 Greece 🍿
The reason is simple: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic 😎
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dirk Nowitzki talked about Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and more
The German legend said he had goosebumps during his jersey retirement 👇
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dirk Nowitzki: “I welcomed Tyler to the Mavs, he made a bunch of threes against Italy, I am happy for him. He is a very good shooter, he can also handle the ball. We are excited for him and hope he will have a good camp, but we are excited about him”. pic.twitter.com/r63yzki2lp – 2:40 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Euro-GOAT Dirk @Dirk Nowitzki Nowitzki arrived in Milan pic.twitter.com/wFezgTlKxO – 11:06 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
One more special guest for FIBA: Dirk Nowitzki is here in the “Mediolanum Forum” to watch the #EuroBasket games. – 8:20 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Dirk Nowitzki will be in Milan tomorrow, Monday September 5, to attend games in Mediolanum Forum – 12:03 PM
