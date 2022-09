Montrezl Harrell agree to two-year contract with Philadelphia

Free agent center Montrezl Harrell had a felony charge of marijuana trafficking reduced to a misdemeanor possession charge in a Madison County (Kentucky) Courthouse on Wednesday . The charge will be expunged from his record after 12 months if Harrell gets in no further legal trouble. Harrell, 28, was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky, by a state trooper May 12 for driving behind a vehicle too closely. The trooper said he smelled marijuana and, after a search, discovered three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside a backpack in the backseat. -via ESPN / August 31, 2022