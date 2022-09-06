Montrezl Harrell agrees to two-year contract with Philadelphia

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Free agent C Montrezl Harrell is signing two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, including a player option. Harrell brings more toughness to a team searching for it this offseason. He was Sixth Man of the Year with Doc Rivers/Sam Cassell in 2019-2020 w/ Clippers.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Updated story here on the Sixers adding Montrezl Harrell — his background, his game, the backup center spot now:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I think Montrezl Harrell could be super useful in a structured role in Philly, and he has really obvious strengths. The big question is whether the coach who went down with him and the ship in L.A. has learned any lessons:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Offensive outputs w/ Montrezl Harrell as a roller on PnRs since 2019:
CHA: 1.27 points per possession (77th percentile)
WASH: 1.26 (75)
LAL: 1.43 (95)
LAC: 1.31 (82)
Stagger Harden with him, throw Melton on the empty side, and you have something interesting in that 2nd unit. – 4:43 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Updated #sixers cap sheet with the Montrezl Harrell signing. 13 players on guaranteed deals, 4 partially guaranteed. Will have to trim down to 15 by end of camp. About $765.5k under hard cap, but will likely get more space after waiving partial gtds.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Things just more interesting for the #Sixers with the acquisition of former sixth man of the year Montrezl Harrell.
Has this evaluated them to top of the East?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Montrezl Harrell is signing a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers per, @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Interesting signing at the vet minimum, that Montrezl Harrell is. Sixers now up to 17 NBA contracts (some with partial guarantees).
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers to sign Montrezl Harrell on 2-year deal
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Landing Montrezl Harrell for two years on the minimum is huge for Philadelphia. Even if the second season is one he’ll likely opt out of, that’s a massive pickup and fills the biggest hole on that Sixers roster. – 3:58 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Since hearing the blessing of my name call on draft night. I have done my job plus more wit the hand I been dealt and didn’t complain! – 11:41 AM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Jason Dumas: Source: Ultimately, the Sixers prioritized Montrezl Harrell over Markieff Morris and were willing see Harrell’s legal issues through. Morris, though extremely interested in landing in his hometown, didn’t want to wait that process out. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / September 6, 2022
Noah Levick: Sixers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract with a player option in Year 2 — confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski. It’s a vet-minimum deal, per source. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / September 6, 2022
