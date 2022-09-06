Nick Young on the one NBA player he'd like to box: Of course, D'Angelo Russell

Nick Young on the one NBA player he'd like to box: Of course, D'Angelo Russell

It’s been six whole years since a video D’Angelo Russell took of Nick Young admitting to cheating on his (then) girlfriend Iggy Azalea leaked to the public. Obviously, that situation blew up and disrupted the Lakers’ team chemistry. In the immediate aftermath, Nick Young said he’d forgiven Russell for the video. But, all these years later, however, it’s pretty clear that hasn’t actually happened. Or, at the very least, it hasn’t put these two on friendlier terms. In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Young said he’d love to get in the boxing ring and fight with D’Angelo Russell.“Mannix: Is there an NBA player you’d like to get in the ring with someday? Young: Of course. You know, D’Lo. D’Angelo [Russell]. Mannix: Everyone was waiting for that one.”
The long-running feud between Nick Young and D’Angelo Russell could be settled in an unlikely arena, with Swaggy P naming his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate as the one NBA player he’d love to enter a boxing ring with. Back in 2016, Russell secretly recorded Young admitting to cheating on his then-fiancée Iggy Azalea. Russell uploaded the video to the internet as part of what a team insider described as a “prank gone wrong.” -via complex.com / September 2, 2022

