Stephen Curry picking between rings won with Durant vs. 2021-22 title: Give me this one, all day everyday

Arenas indicated (at the 1:54 mark) during an interview with VladTV that Curry ranks among the top 10 players of all time and that Bird’s “dinosaurish” style eliminates him from consideration on that list. “We’re trying to compare his [Curry] style to a style that is dinosaurish, you know what I mean?” Arenas said. “So when someone is like, ‘Well, how are you going to leave out like Larry Bird?’ Easy, easy, easy, like I can do that easy.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / September 5, 2022