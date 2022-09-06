Stephen Curry picking between rings won with Durant vs. 2021-22 title: Give me this one, all day everyday

So, to mix things up, Moss then asked Stephen Curry if he would rather keep this year’s title or the two he won while Kevin Durant played for Golden State in 2017 and ‘18. “No, I want this one,” Curry said without hesitation. “No, give me this one, all day everyday.”
Source: Madison Williams @ Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Proud to announce my first kids’ book “I Have a Superpower” is now out!! Our first book from #UnanimousMedia. S/o to @penguinkids for helping us get this out to the world. You don’t have to be perfect, just be the best version of yourself 💪🏽💪🏽📚 https://t.co/BD3tuT7jvG pic.twitter.com/OM2FUOdgCF – 2:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Warriors stat leaders since 2015:
PTS — Curry
REB — Draymond
AST — Draymond
STL — Curry
BLK — Draymond
3P — Curry
Foundation of a dynasty. pic.twitter.com/Oqo9Hv4zvc – 1:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Who wins the series?
G — Wall
G — Powell
F — PG13
F — Kawhi
C — Zubac
OR
G — Curry
G — Klay
F — Wiggins
F — Draymond
C — Looney pic.twitter.com/ExNVb2NdcX – 8:25 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Some Warriors #NBA2K23 ratings:
Stephen Curry – 96
Andrew Wiggins – 84
Draymond Green – 83
Klay Thompson – 83
Jordan Poole – 83 – 4:43 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Guardians recall LHP Konnor Pilkington from Triple A-Columbus and option RHP Xzavion Curry to Columbus. – 1:26 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
New @RoseGardenReprt post is up covering some recent offseason business, including waiving Didi Louzada, signing Olivier Sarr to a camp invite and the recent parting of ways with assistant coach Edniesha Curry. rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/blazers-offs…..
Subscribe: rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/upgrade – 12:06 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Steph Curry or Tyler Dorsey? 🇬🇷😅 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/YiQH8PmkSv – 4:19 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a special graduation ceremony at Davidson, Steph Curry saw his No. 30 jersey lifted to the rafters. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/31/war… – 4:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry says if he would play for team other than Warriors it would be Hornets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/03/ste… – 3:24 PM
More on this storyline
Arenas indicated (at the 1:54 mark) during an interview with VladTV that Curry ranks among the top 10 players of all time and that Bird’s “dinosaurish” style eliminates him from consideration on that list. “We’re trying to compare his [Curry] style to a style that is dinosaurish, you know what I mean?” Arenas said. “So when someone is like, ‘Well, how are you going to leave out like Larry Bird?’ Easy, easy, easy, like I can do that easy.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / September 5, 2022
Clutch Points: First look at NBA 2K23 ratings from the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics 👀 Stephen Curry – 96 Jayson Tatum – 93 Jaylen Brown – 87 Robert Williams – 85 Andrew Wiggins – 84 Draymond Green – 83 Klay Thompson – 83 Jordan Poole – 83 Marcus Smart – 82 Al Horford – 82 pic.twitter.com/QMYtnq2X8r -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 5, 2022
Now Agent Zero made another interesting remark about the four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry. When talking about the Warriors superstar and his place in the GOAT debate, Arenas said that he will always be slighted due to his small size. Arenas did say that Curry is in his Top 10 players of All-Time. “Without even just diving into my list [of All-Time greats], I’m gonna just go and say he’s gonna be Top 10,” he said on VladTV when talking about Curry. -via TalkBasket / September 5, 2022
