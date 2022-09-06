Victor Wembanyama will match up against Scoot Henderson for a pair of games

Metropolitans 92 from Paris will take on G League Ignite on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 in a pair of exhibition games in Henderson, Nevada. The games are expected to be broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks, the source said. -via ESPN / September 6, 2022
“Wembanyama is a physical freak who plays like a guard that can hit step-back shots and handle the ball,” an NBA general manager told HoopsHype. “His durability is a concern. He’s not Kristaps Porzingis. I think he’s more talented. Defensively, he’s like Evan Mobley. Offensively, he’s like Porzingis.” “I think Wembanyama is more of a sure thing than Chet Holmgren, and Chet went second overall,” another NBA general manager told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / August 29, 2022

