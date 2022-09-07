Markieff Morris signed fully non-guaranteed contract with Brooklyn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets officially announced their signing of free agent forward Markieff Morris. – 10:50 AM
The #Nets officially announced their signing of free agent forward Markieff Morris. – 10:50 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets today officially announced the signing of Markieff Morris, which was reported last month
via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 10:38 AM
The Nets today officially announced the signing of Markieff Morris, which was reported last month
via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 10:38 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
First story of the month is up, on the Nets’ recent signings of Yuta Watanabe and Markieff Morris ahead of training camp: theathletic.com/3569517/2022/0… – 1:36 PM
First story of the month is up, on the Nets’ recent signings of Yuta Watanabe and Markieff Morris ahead of training camp: theathletic.com/3569517/2022/0… – 1:36 PM
Markieff Morris @Keefmorris
Me and @Marcus Morris trying to join a top tier Fantasy Football League. Someone point us in the right direction please!!!! – 6:23 PM
Me and @Marcus Morris trying to join a top tier Fantasy Football League. Someone point us in the right direction please!!!! – 6:23 PM
More on this storyline
JD Shaw: The Nets have officially signed Markieff Morris. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / September 7, 2022
Jason Dumas: Source: Ultimately, the Sixers prioritized Montrezl Harrell over Markieff Morris and were willing see Harrell’s legal issues through. Morris, though extremely interested in landing in his hometown, didn’t want to wait that process out. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / September 6, 2022
The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a non-guaranteed one-year deal for free agent forward Markieff Morris, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. The deal is pending a physical, sources said. Morris, 32, averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds last season for the Miami Heat, as he was limited to 17 games because of a whiplash injury. -via ESPN / August 30, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.