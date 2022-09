Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered ankle sprain in Eurobasket game

Eric Nehm: FINAL: Greece 90, Estonia 69 The Greeks were a perfect 5-0 in group play. We should know shortly who they play in the first round of the knockout round. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points . -via Twitter @eric_nehm / September 8, 2022

Luka Doncic follows up Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 41-point outing yesterday by dropping 47 points on France.If Slovenia and Greece continue to win, we’re on a collision course for Luka vs. Giannis later on in EuroBasket. pic.twitter.com/LFqpdYZ7Zc

Love how Giannis doesn’t leave out any teammate even on his Instagram story on a day off.Speaks wonders of his character. That’s what a true leader does. That’s how you build team chemistry. pic.twitter.com/cNkfHOdIsU

My take on Giannis is he’s the best or second best player in the world along with Jokić, and neither of those players can dribble like Kyrie and it doesn’t matter at all because skill and impact are not the same and we should probably value impact more but balldontstop ruined it. – 2:02 AM

There’s no Tony, Dirk, and Pau without Petrovic, Kukoc, and Sabonis.There’s no Luka, Giannis, and Jokic without Tony, Dirk, and Pau.But the gap between Luka, Giannis, Jokic and other European greats is already huge. – 6:02 AM

Kostas Antetokounmpo checks in for a first time at #EuroBasket 2022 with Greek National team. He will take his first minutes on the floor. #ESTGRE

I’m not sure pressing Giannis Antetokounmpo fullcourt when he’s playing point guard is the best strategy… – 11:21 AM

Kostas Antetokounmpo makes his EuroBasket bow against Estonia after an earlier than expected recovery from a knee injury.Big brother Giannis has 15 points in the first quarter as his side take a 27-21 lead. – 11:23 AM

🇬🇷 It’s never too troubling to inbound the ball when you have Giannis Antetokounmpo on your team 🙌 #EuroBasket

🇬🇷 Fun fact: Giannis Antetokounmpo first featured for Greece in 2013, as a member of the youth team competing in the U20 EuroBasket in Estonia.In that tournament, his current teammates Papapetrou, Agravanis and Larentzakis were on the team as well 👀🤝#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/iehQDEgjEG

Greece leading Estonia 51-38 at half-time.Giannis giving a masterclass with 25 points on 9/10 shooting.He’s been on the floor for 15:10 and in that spell, Greece have only had five field goals in which he has not either scored or assisted, – 11:51 AM

No European (maybe international) player has ever had a three-year run like the one Giannis Antetokounmpo is on.Don’t @ me. – 11:54 AM

Watching Giannis going for 25 at halftime, it reminded my interview with Sasa Doncic after Luka’s 47-point night.I asked him if he believes there is a player that can surpass Luka EuroBasket 2022:“Antetokounmpo had 41. Jokic is here… There are some players who can do it.” – 12:03 PM

Not sure if we’ll see Giannis on the floor again today. It’s unnecessary to play in this game until the end. On to the Round of 16. #estgre

Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting some treatment in the Greek national team bench.He has his knee in ice and tape wrapped around his back. – 12:32 PM

Giannis on the Greek bench with ice on his knee. Game is over for him pic.twitter.com/1iTqPlbk3f

Giannis Antetokounmpo is visibly limping on his ankle as he leaves the court after the final buzzer. – 12:54 PM

Greece ended up the #EuroBasket 2022 group stage undefeated. They beat Estonia 90-69 and they move to the Round of 16 with the best way. Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play in the whole 4th quarter and he’s getting ready for the knockout stage. Next.. #ESTGRE

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 1.11 points per minute at the Eurobasket.For context: The NBA’s all-time record is 1.04 per minute by Wilt the year he scored 100 points in a game.Now that’s dominating. – 12:57 PM

Greece’s national team coach Dimitris Itoudis to @VaggelisIoanno2 when asked about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ankle injury concerns:“What do you mean? He wasn’t going to play anymore, so he was going through his usual recovery routine.” – 1:08 PM

Nothing serious about Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status. It was decided not to play in the whole 4th quarter and he did some treatment. #ESTGRE

🇬🇷 After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo left the the court strongly limping 😬He has also missed the whole 2nd half, after scoring 25 PTS 😕#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/b34NbKvcaS

Dimitris Itoudis on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ankle injury concerns:“Giannis would not be back in the game, so he got iced as he normally does behind closed doors, only now it was in public. It’s all good.” – 1:29 PM

Dimitris Itoudis clarified Giannis Antetokounmpo’s condition🗣️As stated by the coach, no need to worry about the Greek Freak:

Giannis going for precautionary exams on his twisted ankle. First indications: nothing serious – 1:55 PM

Numbers (Through 4 games).Vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo.No limitations, well conditioned.On the attack.Defensive position.Breaking down Dario Saric’s #EuroBasket play for Croatian national team after missing last #NBA season with knee injury. #Suns https://t.co/yqvBvL3hwC

🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo left the court in the beginning of the 2nd half and didn’t return, but coach Itoudis ensured that the star is ok 👌#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/yAJw7QidlM

Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered a slight ankle sprain.His condition will be monitored by the medical staff.Greece faces the Czech Republic in the Round of 16 on Sunday. – 2:19 PM

Greece had the No. 1 seed in Group C locked before the game against Estonia.Estonia had already been eliminated.And Giannis Antetokounmpo got injured.No matter the severity of his injury (slight ankle sprain), Giannis shouldn’t have played. It’s as simple as that. – 2:29 PM

Dionysis Aravantinos: Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered a slight ankle sprain . His condition will be monitored by the medical staff. Greece faces the Czech Republic in the Round of 16 on Sunday.Source: Twitter @AravantinosDA

