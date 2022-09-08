Jazz confirm Donovan Mitchell trade after successful physicals

The Utah Jazz have acquired guards Ochai Agbaji (OCH-eye uh-BAH-gee), Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen (LAU-ree MARK-a-nin), future first round picks, and future first round draft swaps from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for guard Donovan Mitchell, following the outcome of successful physicals.
Source: Gabby Hundman @ NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Donovan Mitchell trade is official. Here’s what Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik said about it https://t.co/6cBQbtHvqZ pic.twitter.com/TfcRw5PBp8 – 6:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
With the physicals of the new players completed, the Utah Jazz officially announced the Donovan Mitchell trade. In doing so, the team’s front office acknowledged that its blockbuster deals this summer were necessary “to best position us moving forward.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:04 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Re-re-racking: after the Donovan Mitchell trade, I had to move Cleveland up into the top 10 of my annual 1-30 offseason rankings, and make other adjustments. The new top 10, including the Cavs, Celtics, Kings, Sixers and others, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3RTWi9H – 6:00 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Jazz announced the Donovan Mitchell trade today; the Cavaliers announced the trade Sept. 3. Why was there are five day lag between the two teams? – 5:46 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Danny Ainge on the Donovan Mitchell trade: pic.twitter.com/Htd6qoUsdQ – 5:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The physicals are done, so the Jazz officially announce the Donovan Mitchell trade pic.twitter.com/D4rdf02ZzP – 5:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell trade is now official, per Jazz release. Quotes from Jazz execs: pic.twitter.com/sGpuUMM7QZ – 5:34 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Jazz have officially traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. Full statements from owner Ryan Smith and CEO Danny Ainge: pic.twitter.com/aeng11DiLw – 5:34 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Ian Begley on how/why the Knicks missed on Donovan Mitchell, and what happens now in NY; then @Tim MacMahon on the Jazz going forward and in-depth Mavs preview:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Qs6FAa
Apple: apple.co/3Rr0zRV – 5:01 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Ian Begley on how/why the Knicks missed on Donovan Mitchell, and what happens now in NY; then @Tim MacMahon on the Jazz going forward and in-depth Mavs preview:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Qs6FAa
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked Knicks with @Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post and found out that Zach feels it would be a big mistake if NYK fails to find more minutes for Obi Toppin this season. We talked Toppin, Donovan Mitchell trade ramifications & more: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beg… – 3:55 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
As the NBA offseason never actually ends, I had to revamp my annual 1-30 offseason rankings since initially dropping them last month. On Cleveland post-Donovan Mitchell, Boston, Philly and other Top 10 teams, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3551208/2022/0… – 9:06 AM
More on this storyline
“The Jazz had so many great moments with Donovan over the past five years as he developed into a perennial All-Star,” said Owner Ryan Smith. “But just as important was the lasting impact he made in Utah. He is an amazing human and touched the lives of so many through his engagement in the community. Our entire organization wishes him every success in his future. Once a Jazzman, always a Jazzman.” -via NBA.com / September 8, 2022
“It was clear that in order to optimize our opportunity to create a team that could truly contend and establish sustained success, we needed to transition our roster,” said Jazz CEO of Basketball Danny Ainge. “In trading Rudy and now Donovan, it was a rare opportunity to maximize our ability to get quality talent and picks to best position us moving forward. We have a plan in place to help us assemble the championship team our fans deserve. It will take time to craft our roster. We all understand the work ahead and are committed to our vision.” -via NBA.com / September 8, 2022
“I’ve seen some report, forgive me I can’t remember who, said ‘Well, the Jazz were upset Donovan Mitchell maybe wasn’t all-in forever with Utah and as punishment we’re going to send him to a place he doesn’t want to go do,’” Windhorst said on Wednesday’s episode of The Lowe Post podcast. “Emotions can play into this. I’ve been assured by the Utah side that, ’No, look, we’re mature people. Yes, we were upset by particularly the Mavs’ game incident, but we’re not going to make decisions based on those kind of things that now happened four months ago or whatever. We’ve made the best deal possible.’” -via ESPN / September 8, 2022
