Jazz didn't trade Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland out of spite

“Emotions can play into this. I’ve been assured by the Utah side that ‘No, look, we’re mature people. Yes, we were upset with particularly the Mavs’ game incident, but we’re not going to make decisions based on those kind of things that now happened four months ago or whatever. We’ve made the best deal possible.'”
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Cleveland’s trade for Donovan Mitchell is as significant as it gets transactionally in the NBA … but there was another blockbuster late last week we must discuss. A sneaker blockbuster!
From the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza running on a Wednesday: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-true-block… – 4:30 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
One big part of the post-Donovan Mitchell consolation strategy for #Knicks fans is to wager on Lithuania, which advanced to the final 16 of #Eurobasket today. Eurostash PG Rokas Jokubaitas was a plus 31 in 29 minutes vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: casino.org/news/post-dono… – 2:12 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Chris Fedor is up now on @getcallin, Apple and Spotify.
Lots of details on the Cavaliers’ blockbuster for Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert’s contract talks, Cleveland’s options at small forward and more: callin.com/link/IUINiSybKC – 1:30 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
It’s a great day to be a Cleveland Cavalier. Wish Kevin Love and Donovan Mitchell a happy birthday! Photos: clevelanddotcom and AP #Cavs pic.twitter.com/hLBiI1K0cy – 1:02 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast:
@Ian Begley on the Knicks in the aftermath of missing out on Donovan Mitchell — what happened and what’s next? Then @Tim MacMahon on the Jazz angle, + in-depth preview of the Mavericks:
Apple: apple.co/3Rr0zRV
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Qs6FAa – 12:34 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Can Cleveland compete for a title with Donovan Mitchell?
🏀 Danny Ainge has the Jazz primed for future success
🏀 Victor Wembanyama coming to play in the U.S.
#TheMismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/4HVIMu… – 11:59 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
One hour until @Chris Fedor joins me on @getcallin to talk all things Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland.
Download and join us: callin.com/link/KWjabOAarq – 11:01 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 26th birthday to Donovan Mitchell!
📊 345 GP, 23.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.5 APG
🎯 44.1 FG%, 36.1 3P%, 83.3 FT%
⭐️ 3x (2020-2022)
Mitchell is the only player in NBA history to average 35 PPG on 50/50/90 shooting splits in a postseason series (2020, First Round). pic.twitter.com/11akQ4WAXc – 9:01 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Re-re-racking: Transaction Summer never ends in the NBA, so I’ve updated my annual 1-30 rankings of every team’s offseason to reflect the Donovan Mitchell trade, the KD/Kyrie not-trades (which moved the Nets up) & other late transactions. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3ev2p5R – 9:00 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon reacting to the Donovan Mitchell trade, implications for the Cavs and Jazz, what’s next for the Knicks, 2K ratings, what Montrezl Harrell adds to the loaded Sixers, and Victor Wembanyama is coming to America. open.spotify.com/episode/4HVIMu… – 2:56 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Donovan Mitchell Trade w/ @Danny Leroux; @Derek Bodner on the Sixers: https://t.co/nd0QDiYROu
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/XxDO6jvwQc – 7:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Donovan Mitchell Trade w/ @Nate Duncan; @Derek Bodner on the Sixers
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F
Listen: https://t.co/rDkIlbSiF4 pic.twitter.com/h2zqtkYeOk – 6:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Donovan Mitchell Trade w/ @Danny Leroux; @Derek Bodner on the Sixers: https://t.co/nd0QDiHgpU
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/WAvLR7Vr13 – 4:00 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
New Open Floor w/ @RohanNadkarni
-Cavs trade for Donovan Mitchell
-Top 5 Eastern Conf contenders
-asking for help for @JonathanTjarks and his family
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ope… – 3:40 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell was voice for change that the Jazz and Utah needed https://t.co/wiK2bJOUCo pic.twitter.com/ADbE5kluju – 3:37 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Donovan Mitchell Trade w/ @Nate Duncan; @Derek Bodner on the Sixers
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F
Listen: https://t.co/rDkIlbSiF4 pic.twitter.com/8uNFZn7KE7 – 3:00 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: The Donovan Mitchell trade, from the Cavs gamble, Jazz’s return, Knicks decision not to go all-in, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 2:09 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Tomorrow on @getcallin, we’ve got the excellent @Chris Fedor back to go even deeper on Cleveland’s blockbuster move to land Donovan Mitchell.
Download the app to ask us a question, all starting at Noon ET: callin.com/link/KWjabOAarq – 1:26 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Donovan Mitchell Trade w/ @Nate Duncan; @Derek Bodner on the Sixers
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F
Listen: https://t.co/rDkIlbSiF4 pic.twitter.com/s7z5liD3h6 – 1:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Four years ago, LeBron bolted for LA and sent #Cavs into another rebuild. There were missteps. Losing took its toll. But with adept drafting and shrewd chess-move trades like Kyrie Irving, Jarrett Allen & Donovan Mitchell, the rebuild is over
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/09/c… – 12:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Donovan Mitchell Trade w/ @Danny Leroux; @Derek Bodner on the Sixers: https://t.co/nd0QDiYROu
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/lQT7mnwv1E – 12:30 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Re-re-racking: when I put out my initial 1-30 NBA offseason rankings last month, Kevin Durant was still demanding a trade, and Donovan Mitchell was still in Utah. So, w/camps starting in a couple of weeks, we needed to update, and did so, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3euJ5W4 – 12:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The debate of the merits of the Utah Jazz trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs instead of the Knicks rages on. What’s undeniable, Trib columnist @RobertGehrke points out, is that by doing the deal at all, the state of Utah lost a much-needed moral compass. sltrib.com/opinion/2022/0… – 11:08 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ on @YouTube debuts at 8:30
Join the chat and fellow Jazz fans
* Why all the name calling
* Donovan Mitchell’s legacy in Utah
* Kyrie in Cleveland to Don in Utah
https://t.co/fLFEzGXQN8 pic.twitter.com/MckPITAXmX – 10:07 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI from @chrispugh3: Donovan Mitchell remembers LeBron’s ‘The Decision’ well. He was there when it happened #Cavs @spidamitchell @LeBron James beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 10:05 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Why didn’t the #Thunder trade for Donovan Mitchell? Timing. Sometimes it is just bad timing.
#ThunderUp:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/09/06/did… – 9:04 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Cavaliers’ big trade last week was more personal and complex than maybe you realize. In acquiring Donovan Mitchell, they dealt the first face of the franchise, post LeBron. A Cleveland farewell to Collin Sexton, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3565663/2022/0… – 9:02 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look inside the Donovan Mitchell trade talks. Plus, Cavaliers updates on Caris LeVert’s extension talks, Kevin Love’s future, Ricky Rubio’s expected return, if LeBron James could return to Cleveland, and more with @Chris Fedor on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/cavalier… – 9:01 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Ok, one more time before vacation, it’s time to open the mailbag! After the Donovan Mitchell trade, what’s on your mind Jazz fans? – 8:39 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
From @chrispugh3: Donovan Mitchell remembers LeBron’s ‘The Decision’ well. He was there when it happened #Cavs @spidamitchell @LeBron James beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 2:30 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Some members of Knicks felt their offer for Donovan Mitchell was better than Cleveland’s and they weren’t given fair chance to land the All-Star nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:37 AM
More on this storyline
The Knicks and Jazz negotiated a Mitchell trade for weeks, which came after members of the New York front office sat prominently in the arena during a first round playoff game between Utah and the Dallas Mavericks. “I’ve seen some reports, forgive me I can’t remember who, said ‘Well, the Jazz were upset Donovan Mitchell maybe wasn’t all-in forever with Utah and as punishment we’ll send him to a place he doesn’t want to go do,'” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. -via RealGM / September 8, 2022
Kevin Love: Happy birthday to ME, @Donovan Mitchell and no one else!!! 😂😂😂 -via Twitter @kevinlove / September 7, 2022
Sarah Todd: Wondering why the Jazz haven’t announced the Donovan Mitchell trade? Well, the physicals haven’t been completed by the Jazz yet. Sexton is set to arrive in UT this week, Markkanen is overseas so its a little tricky. Once physicals are done, the press release will come out -via Twitter @NBASarah / September 6, 2022
