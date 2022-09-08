Kendrick Nunn cleared to increase contact in workouts

The Athletic: Kendrick Nunn was cleared to increase contact in workouts over the past two-plus weeks, sources tell @Jovan Buha. The latest on the Lakers: https://t.co/FboOQdpLZl pic.twitter.com/LOSO6i4f8i
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the latest Kendrick Nunn health update, and address listener comments about various Jazz supporting players the Lakers should/shouldn’t target. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 10:32 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Darvin Ham says defense will be a major key when asked if he can envision starting Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook together. Ham mentioned Kendrick Nunn impressing in offseason workouts so far. – 4:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says Kendrick Nunn “looks great” but has mainly been doing individual workouts and going hard in the weight room. – 4:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham said that Westbrook and Beverley could definitely start together “If they play defense.” But nothing has been decided yet. He cited good workouts of late from Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves, and said there will be real competition for jobs. – 4:08 PM
Nunn was cleared to increase contact in workouts over the past two-plus weeks, league sources told The Athletic. Ham said Nunn has been primarily doing individual drill work and working hard in the weight room. -via The Athletic / September 7, 2022
Lakers Nation: Kendrick Nunn’s ramp-up process has reportedly been ‘slower than anticipated.’ Kendrick Nunn: You learn new things about yourself everyday on social media. That’s why I barely be on here. -via Twitter @nunnbetter_ / September 3, 2022
Kendrick Nunn recently spoke with Spectrum SportsNet about his health and said he feels 100 percent. He has been training with the younger Lakers – Reaves, Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Mason Jones – during their Monday through Thursday offseason workouts. He hasn’t resumed five-on-five play yet, which is the next big hurdle. It seems like he should be ready to go by the start of training camp, but recovery isn’t always linear. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022
