Mavs, Maxi Kleber agree to three-year contract extension

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26. – 9:58 AM

