Mavs, Maxi Kleber agree to three-year contract extension

Shams Charania: Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Source confirms Mavs are working to sign Maxi Kleber to a 3-year, $33 million contract extension dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Maxi Kleber is set to extend his contract with the Dallas Mavericks #NBA
Maxi Kleber is set to extend his contract with the Dallas Mavericks #NBA
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Dallas Mavericks and F Maxi Kleber have agreed to a three-year, $33M contract extension, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/qL8jSmO3ZV – 10:08 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26. – 9:58 AM
Keep in mind that Isaac Bonga, Maxi Kleber, and Moe Wagner have been excluded from all the above international fixtures. Daniel Theis seems on the verge of being ruled out as well. -via EuroHoops.net / August 24, 2022
Keith Smith: The following players had their contracts become fully guaranteed yesterday: Maxi Kleber – Dallas Mavericks – $9M. John Konchar – Memphis Grizzlies – $2.3M -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / July 4, 2022
Keith Smith: Maxi Kleber’s contract with the Dallas Mavericks will become fully guaranteed for $9M if he’s not waived today. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / July 3, 2022
