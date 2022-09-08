Mavs, Maxi Kleber agree to three-year contract extension

Shams Charania: Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Source confirms Mavs are working to sign Maxi Kleber to a 3-year, $33 million contract extension dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…10:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Maxi Kleber is set to extend his contract with the Dallas Mavericks #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…10:41 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Dallas Mavericks and F Maxi Kleber have agreed to a three-year, $33M contract extension, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/qL8jSmO3ZV10:08 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26. – 9:58 AM

Keith Smith: The following players had their contracts become fully guaranteed yesterday: Maxi Kleber – Dallas Mavericks – $9M. John Konchar – Memphis Grizzlies – $2.3M -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / July 4, 2022

