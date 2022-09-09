Celtics not interested in Carmelo Anthony?

However, multiple league sources tell MassLive that the Celtics are not expected to have interest in bringing in the veteran for a signing ahead of training camp. That’s not to say the team is done shaping the roster ahead of the preseason but Anthony isn’t a priority at this point at names that could be brought in.
Source: Brian Robb @ Booth Newspapers
Source: Brian Robb @ Booth Newspapers
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
The Donovan Mitchell Trade + Will Celtics Sign Carmelo Anthony? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:30 PM
The Donovan Mitchell Trade + Will Celtics Sign Carmelo Anthony? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:30 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Here’s @Steve Bulpett‘s weekly @Boston Celtics mailbag for
@HeavyOnSports, talking Pritchard & Carmelo Anthony, plus some cool Reggie Lewis memories.
If YOU have a question, put it in the comments section at the bottom and we will use it next week:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 12:11 PM
Here’s @Steve Bulpett‘s weekly @Boston Celtics mailbag for
@HeavyOnSports, talking Pritchard & Carmelo Anthony, plus some cool Reggie Lewis memories.
If YOU have a question, put it in the comments section at the bottom and we will use it next week:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 12:11 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are viewed as one of the best landing spots for free agent Carmelo Anthony. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/08/bul… – 4:01 AM
The Chicago Bulls are viewed as one of the best landing spots for free agent Carmelo Anthony. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/08/bul… – 4:01 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are viewed as one of the best landing spots for free agent Carmelo Anthony. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/08/bul… – 7:56 PM
The Chicago Bulls are viewed as one of the best landing spots for free agent Carmelo Anthony. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/08/bul… – 7:56 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Will the Celtics Consider Carmelo? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag & @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:00 PM
Will the Celtics Consider Carmelo? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag & @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Does George Karl have any career regrets as he heads to the Hall of Fame this weekend?
@George Karl tells @Eddie Johnson & @Amin Elhassan he wishes he did more with Carmelo Anthony & Ray Allen. pic.twitter.com/kLX2woRPiT – 3:01 PM
Does George Karl have any career regrets as he heads to the Hall of Fame this weekend?
@George Karl tells @Eddie Johnson & @Amin Elhassan he wishes he did more with Carmelo Anthony & Ray Allen. pic.twitter.com/kLX2woRPiT – 3:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 10 most all-time points:
1. Kareem
2. LeBron
3. Karl
4. Kobe
5. MJ
6. Dirk
7. Wilt
8. Shaq
9. Melo
10. Moses
Which young player has the best shot at cracking the top 10 some day? pic.twitter.com/g38kpNB4bv – 8:25 AM
Top 10 most all-time points:
1. Kareem
2. LeBron
3. Karl
4. Kobe
5. MJ
6. Dirk
7. Wilt
8. Shaq
9. Melo
10. Moses
Which young player has the best shot at cracking the top 10 some day? pic.twitter.com/g38kpNB4bv – 8:25 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Me waiting for my turn to talk on @CelticsLab so I can bring up Melo pic.twitter.com/Hcp5QpYDaK – 9:44 PM
Me waiting for my turn to talk on @CelticsLab so I can bring up Melo pic.twitter.com/Hcp5QpYDaK – 9:44 PM
More on this storyline
[Carmelo Anthony to Celtics] is starting to gain some traction because Anthony may be the best shooting forward left on the market, and he has shown to be productive offensively despite his age. -via Boston Globe / September 5, 2022
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari’s suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I’m told. Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket. -via Twitter / August 31, 2022
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Nets, Knicks NBA free agent target Carmelo Anthony has a supporter in Hall of Famer & @thebig3 commissioner Clyde Drexler: “Carmelo is a proven commodity, so his real value is what he can do to help that team in the playoffs and I can’t wait.” -via Twitter / August 30, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.