Greece's coach on Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury: 'It's all good'

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points in 19 minutes before leaving midway through the third quarter with an ankle issue in Greece’s 90-69 win over Estonia in the Group C finale for both teams at the EuroBasket tournament Thursday. Antetokounmpo was clearly limping after the game, but was able to take part in the postgame on-court celebration and exchanged handshakes with Estonia’s players and coaches. Greece coach Dimitrios Itoudis said Antetokounmpo got ice and treatment, but did not sound worried. “It’s all good,” Itoudis said.
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Big Three of the #EuroBasket went bonkers in the group stage 🤯
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
29.5 PTS
84.4% FT
9.0 REB
3.8 AST
✅ 1st place (5-0)
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
19.6 PTS
68.4% FG
9.4 REB
4.4 AST
✅ 1st place (5-0)
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
26.6 PTS
7.6 REB
6.8 AST
✅ 1st place (4-1) pic.twitter.com/WQQZ1wVL6S – 4:03 AM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Greece had the No. 1 seed in Group C locked before the game against Estonia.
Estonia had already been eliminated.
And Giannis Antetokounmpo got injured.
No matter the severity of his injury (slight ankle sprain), Giannis shouldn’t have played. It’s as simple as that. – 2:29 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo at #EuroBasket 2022 group stage (4 games)
29.5 points
9 rebounds
3.8 assists
1.5 steals
1 block
58.2% FG
84.4% FT
33.8 efficiency
Next stop? Knockout stage! #HellasBasketball #BringTheNoise #FeartheDeer – 2:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Numbers (Through 4 games).
Vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo.
No limitations, well conditioned.
On the attack.
Defensive position.
Breaking down Dario Saric’s #EuroBasket play for Croatian national team after missing last #NBA season with knee injury. #Suns https://t.co/yqvBvL3hwC pic.twitter.com/KSYIQVNiPT – 1:57 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo left the the court strongly limping 😬
He has also missed the whole 2nd half, after scoring 25 PTS 😕
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/b34NbKvcaS – 1:23 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 1.11 points per minute at the Eurobasket.
For context: The NBA’s all-time record is 1.04 per minute by Wilt the year he scored 100 points in a game.
Now that’s dominating. – 12:57 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Mark Woods @markbritball
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Mark Woods @markbritball
Greece leading Estonia 51-38 at half-time.
Giannis giving a masterclass with 25 points on 9/10 shooting.
He’s been on the floor for 15:10 and in that spell, Greece have only had five field goals in which he has not either scored or assisted, – 11:51 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 1st half vs Estonia
25 points
9-10 FG
1-1 3P
6-7 FT
3 rebounds
2 assists
1 steal
29 efficiency
On a different level! #ESTGRE #EuroBasket #HellasBasketball – 11:48 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo took 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic’s record personally 😳
20 PTS
6/7 2PT
1/1 3PT
24 EFF
And it’s not even the end of the 1st half 🤯
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/IbjPUi1blR – 11:42 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Fun fact: Giannis Antetokounmpo first featured for Greece in 2013, as a member of the youth team competing in the U20 EuroBasket in Estonia.
In that tournament, his current teammates Papapetrou, Agravanis and Larentzakis were on the team as well 👀🤝
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/iehQDEgjEG – 11:36 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mark Woods @markbritball
Kostas Antetokounmpo makes his EuroBasket bow against Estonia after an earlier than expected recovery from a knee injury.
Big brother Giannis has 15 points in the first quarter as his side take a 27-21 lead. – 11:23 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
First play of the game, first bucket by Papagiannis. Assist by Giannis.
#ESTGRE #EuroBasket – 11:01 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
There’s no Tony, Dirk, and Pau without Petrovic, Kukoc, and Sabonis.
There’s no Luka, Giannis, and Jokic without Tony, Dirk, and Pau.
But the gap between Luka, Giannis, Jokic and other European greats is already huge. – 6:02 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
More on this storyline
Dionysis Aravantinos: Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered a slight ankle sprain. His condition will be monitored by the medical staff. Greece faces the Czech Republic in the Round of 16 on Sunday. -via Twitter @AravantinosDA / September 8, 2022
BasketNews: 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo visibly limping as he goes to the fans after the game 😬 #EuroBasket -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / September 8, 2022
Eric Nehm: The broadcast just showed the play where Giannis Antetokounmpo got hurt. Looked like a slight tweak of the right ankle. Seems like they shut him down for the rest of the game to avoid risking further injury. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / September 8, 2022
