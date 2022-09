Greece's coach on Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury: 'It's all good'

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points in 19 minutes before leaving midway through the third quarter with an ankle issue in Greece’s 90-69 win over Estonia in the Group C finale for both teams at the EuroBasket tournament Thursday. Antetokounmpo was clearly limping after the game, but was able to take part in the postgame on-court celebration and exchanged handshakes with Estonia’s players and coaches. Greece coach Dimitrios Itoudis said Antetokounmpo got ice and treatment, but did not sound worried. “It’s all good,” Itoudis said Source: Associated Press @ ESPN