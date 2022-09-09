Jusuf Nurkic vents after Eurobasket game: 'What's the point if your players sleep in one bed?'

The Bosnians looked noticeably tired during the last match against Lithuania. Although the players tried to mount a comeback, their efforts were denied by the fired-up Lithuanians. “What’s the point if four players sleep in one bed, if we don’t solve some things that are priorities? People have to understand that the national team is above everything, in any matter, we have to know that the athletes are given the best conditions,” the center spoke.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇧🇦 Jusuf Nurkic revealed the shocking conditions of BIH national team 🙁 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/jWXAOiupKt – 4:52 AM
🇧🇦 Jusuf Nurkic revealed the shocking conditions of BIH national team 🙁 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/jWXAOiupKt – 4:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bosnia and Herzegovina had to forget the EuroBasket 2022 playoffs after losing to Lithuania yesterday.
Jusuf Nurkic thanked everyone but bashed the Bosnian Basketball Federation for multiple things and even offered to step in himself 👀
basketnews.com/news-177656-ju… – 2:16 AM
Bosnia and Herzegovina had to forget the EuroBasket 2022 playoffs after losing to Lithuania yesterday.
Jusuf Nurkic thanked everyone but bashed the Bosnian Basketball Federation for multiple things and even offered to step in himself 👀
basketnews.com/news-177656-ju… – 2:16 AM
Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27
BiH 🇧🇦budite sigurni da smo dali sve od sebe!!
Ponosan na svoje suigrače i stručni štab igrali smo ❤️ do kraja!
#Bosanac #Hercegovac
#HvalaVam pic.twitter.com/eEBNObgghV – 11:18 AM
BiH 🇧🇦budite sigurni da smo dali sve od sebe!!
Ponosan na svoje suigrače i stručni štab igrali smo ❤️ do kraja!
#Bosanac #Hercegovac
#HvalaVam pic.twitter.com/eEBNObgghV – 11:18 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jusuf Nurkic was satisfied with the fighting spirit that Bosnia showed VS France despite the loss.
“We played our ass off. You can’t judge anything about it
Tonight was a bad night for us, tomorrow is a great day for us because we still control our fate”
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 11:50 AM
Jusuf Nurkic was satisfied with the fighting spirit that Bosnia showed VS France despite the loss.
“We played our ass off. You can’t judge anything about it
Tonight was a bad night for us, tomorrow is a great day for us because we still control our fate”
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 11:50 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
After losing to Jusuf Nurkic and Bosnia + Herzegovina last week in the World Cup qualifiers, Rudy Gobert and France took them down this morning in Eurobasket.
I only saw the 2nd half — but from what I saw, France opted to not have Gobert’s primary matchup be Nurkic this time. – 10:28 AM
After losing to Jusuf Nurkic and Bosnia + Herzegovina last week in the World Cup qualifiers, Rudy Gobert and France took them down this morning in Eurobasket.
I only saw the 2nd half — but from what I saw, France opted to not have Gobert’s primary matchup be Nurkic this time. – 10:28 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇱🇹 Lithuanian fans are having a heart attack after 🇧🇦Jusuf Nurkic’s back-to-back threes 😬 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/6OQTz5zgUA – 10:04 AM
🇱🇹 Lithuanian fans are having a heart attack after 🇧🇦Jusuf Nurkic’s back-to-back threes 😬 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/6OQTz5zgUA – 10:04 AM
More on this storyline
The national team has been riddled with difficulties leading up to EuroBasket. It was not known up until the very last weeks whether Nurkic and his teammates were going to the tournament at all. Nurkic is even ready to take everything over to himself if that means improved conditions and decreased uncertainty for the country’s national teams. -via BasketNews / September 9, 2022
Bosnia’s 2-3 zone defense doesn’t contain its opponents’ offense, while Jusuf Nurkic’s impressive performance (14 p., 10 r.) isn’t enough. Dzanan Musa (14 p.), Miralem Halilovic (14 p., 5 r., 7/10 FG), and John Roberson (13 p.) did their best as well, but Bosnia isn’t qualified for the Round of 16 yet. -via EuroHoops.net / September 6, 2022
Casey Holdahl: In BiH’s second game of group play at @EuroBasket, @Jusuf Nurkic finished with 21 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks, an assist and a steal in 34 minutes, but the Dragons fell to Germany 92-82 in Cologne. BiH now 1-1 in Group B with a game versus Slovenia tomorrow. -via Twitter @CHold / September 3, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.