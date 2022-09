Jusuf Nurkic vents after Eurobasket game: 'What's the point if your players sleep in one bed?'

The Bosnians looked noticeably tired during the last match against Lithuania. Although the players tried to mount a comeback, their efforts were denied by the fired-up Lithuanians. “What’s the point if four players sleep in one bed, if we don’t solve some things that are priorities? People have to understand that the national team is above everything, in any matter, we have to know that the athletes are given the best conditions,” the center spoke.Source: BasketNews