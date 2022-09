Knicks executive William Wesley: The Jazz wanted my wife, kids and grandkids for Donovan Mitchell

Talked Knicks with @Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post and found out that Zach feels it would be a big mistake if NYK fails to find more minutes for Obi Toppin this season. We talked Toppin, Donovan Mitchell trade ramifications & more: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beg…

Lowe Post podcast: @Ian Begley on how/why the Knicks missed on Donovan Mitchell, and what happens now in NY; then @Tim MacMahon on the Jazz going forward and in-depth Mavs preview:Spotify: spoti.fi/3Qs6FAa Apple: apple.co/3Rr0zRV

The Jazz announced the Donovan Mitchell trade today; the Cavaliers announced the trade Sept. 3. Why was there are five day lag between the two teams? – 5:46 PM

Re-re-racking: after the Donovan Mitchell trade, I had to move Cleveland up into the top 10 of my annual 1-30 offseason rankings, and make other adjustments. The new top 10, including the Cavs, Celtics, Kings, Sixers and others, in @TheAthletic

With the physicals of the new players completed, the Utah Jazz officially announced the Donovan Mitchell trade. In doing so, the team’s front office acknowledged that its blockbuster deals this summer were necessary “to best position us moving forward.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…

The Donovan Mitchell trade is official. Here’s what Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik said about it https://t.co/6cBQbtHvqZ

Jumped on @KnicksFanTV last night with @CPTheFanchise & Co. to talk Knicks, Donovan Mitchell trade, this season’s rotation and more: youtube.com/watch?v=WtgXOc…

Charles Barkley gives us some inside info on why the Knicks didn’t trade for Donovan Mitchell 👀

NYK executive VP William Wesley said Jazz sought exorbitant return for Donovan Mitchell. ‘(They) wanted my wife, they wanted my kids, they wanted my grandkids. They were just trying to rip somebody off,” Wesley said, per Charles Barkley via @Sirius XM NBA

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.