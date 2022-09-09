Knicks executive William Wesley: The Jazz wanted my wife, kids and grandkids for Donovan Mitchell

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK executive VP William Wesley said Jazz sought exorbitant return for Donovan Mitchell. ‘(They) wanted my wife, they wanted my kids, they wanted my grandkids. They were just trying to rip somebody off,” Wesley said, per Charles Barkley via @Sirius XM NBA: sny.tv/articles/why-k… – 12:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Charles Barkley gives us some inside info on why the Knicks didn’t trade for Donovan Mitchell 👀
@Eddie Johnson | @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/LlYnAVBAEZ – 10:14 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jumped on @KnicksFanTV last night with @CPTheFanchise & Co. to talk Knicks, Donovan Mitchell trade, this season’s rotation and more: youtube.com/watch?v=WtgXOc… – 8:04 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Donovan Mitchell trade is official. Here’s what Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik said about it https://t.co/6cBQbtHvqZ pic.twitter.com/TfcRw5PBp8 – 6:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
With the physicals of the new players completed, the Utah Jazz officially announced the Donovan Mitchell trade. In doing so, the team’s front office acknowledged that its blockbuster deals this summer were necessary “to best position us moving forward.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:04 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Re-re-racking: after the Donovan Mitchell trade, I had to move Cleveland up into the top 10 of my annual 1-30 offseason rankings, and make other adjustments. The new top 10, including the Cavs, Celtics, Kings, Sixers and others, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3RTWi9H – 6:00 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Jazz announced the Donovan Mitchell trade today; the Cavaliers announced the trade Sept. 3. Why was there are five day lag between the two teams? – 5:46 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Danny Ainge on the Donovan Mitchell trade: pic.twitter.com/Htd6qoUsdQ – 5:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The physicals are done, so the Jazz officially announce the Donovan Mitchell trade pic.twitter.com/D4rdf02ZzP – 5:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell trade is now official, per Jazz release. Quotes from Jazz execs: pic.twitter.com/sGpuUMM7QZ – 5:34 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Jazz have officially traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. Full statements from owner Ryan Smith and CEO Danny Ainge: pic.twitter.com/aeng11DiLw – 5:34 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Ian Begley on how/why the Knicks missed on Donovan Mitchell, and what happens now in NY; then @Tim MacMahon on the Jazz going forward and in-depth Mavs preview:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Qs6FAa
Apple: apple.co/3Rr0zRV – 5:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked Knicks with @Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post and found out that Zach feels it would be a big mistake if NYK fails to find more minutes for Obi Toppin this season. We talked Toppin, Donovan Mitchell trade ramifications & more: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beg… – 3:55 PM
“It was clear that in order to optimize our opportunity to create a team that could truly contend and establish sustained success, we needed to transition our roster,” said Jazz CEO of Basketball Danny Ainge. “In trading Rudy and now Donovan, it was a rare opportunity to maximize our ability to get quality talent and picks to best position us moving forward. We have a plan in place to help us assemble the championship team our fans deserve. It will take time to craft our roster. We all understand the work ahead and are committed to our vision.” “Ochai, Lauri and Collin are exciting young players, and we’re thrilled to add them to our roster,” Jazz General Manager Justin Zanik added. “We believe that they fit the Jazz culture and hard-nosed, competitive brand of basketball we’ve built here in Utah. They give us versatility and athleticism on both ends of the floor as we grow toward the future. We look forward to our fans getting to know them.” -via NBA.com / September 9, 2022
The Utah Jazz have acquired guards Ochai Agbaji (OCH-eye uh-BAH-gee), Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen (LAU-ree MARK-a-nin), future first round picks, and future first round draft swaps from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for guard Donovan Mitchell, following the outcome of successful physicals. -via NBA.com / September 8, 2022
“The Jazz had so many great moments with Donovan over the past five years as he developed into a perennial All-Star,” said Owner Ryan Smith. “But just as important was the lasting impact he made in Utah. He is an amazing human and touched the lives of so many through his engagement in the community. Our entire organization wishes him every success in his future. Once a Jazzman, always a Jazzman.” -via NBA.com / September 8, 2022
