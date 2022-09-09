Maxi Kleber signed three-year, fully guaranteed contract extension with no options

Maxi Kleber signed a three-year, $33M contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks. He’ll make $11.00M in 2023-24, $11.00M in 2024-25 and $11.00M in 2025-26.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Today I learned that Larry Nance Jr is actually younger than Maxi Kleber – 10:26 PM
Today I learned that Larry Nance Jr is actually younger than Maxi Kleber – 10:26 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Reported earlier today and now officially announced by the Mavs, they’ve reached an agreement to extend Maxi Kleber’s contract which had one more year remaining. The team did not disclose details, but earlier reports pegged it at 3-years and $33 million. – 8:56 PM
Reported earlier today and now officially announced by the Mavs, they’ve reached an agreement to extend Maxi Kleber’s contract which had one more year remaining. The team did not disclose details, but earlier reports pegged it at 3-years and $33 million. – 8:56 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks make it official and announce their three-year, $33 million contract extension with forward Maxi Kleber.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:36 PM
The Mavericks make it official and announce their three-year, $33 million contract extension with forward Maxi Kleber.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Maxi Kleber near three-year, $33 million extension with Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/08/rep… – 12:32 PM
Reports: Maxi Kleber near three-year, $33 million extension with Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/08/rep… – 12:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Source confirms Mavs are working to sign Maxi Kleber to a 3-year, $33 million contract extension dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:54 AM
Source confirms Mavs are working to sign Maxi Kleber to a 3-year, $33 million contract extension dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Maxi Kleber is set to extend his contract with the Dallas Mavericks #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:41 AM
Maxi Kleber is set to extend his contract with the Dallas Mavericks #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:41 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Dallas Mavericks and F Maxi Kleber have agreed to a three-year, $33M contract extension, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/qL8jSmO3ZV – 10:08 AM
The Dallas Mavericks and F Maxi Kleber have agreed to a three-year, $33M contract extension, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/qL8jSmO3ZV – 10:08 AM
More on this storyline
Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have extended the contract of forward Maxi Kleber. Most recently, he helped lead the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals, playing in all 18 games and averaging 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.4 minutes per contest. pic.twitter.com/1MNwdwQ9Ex -via Twitter @MavsPR / September 8, 2022
Shams Charania: Maxi Kleber’s new extension is fully guaranteed, per sources. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 8, 2022
Shams Charania: Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 8, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.