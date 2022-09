Maxi Kleber signed three-year, fully guaranteed contract extension with no options

Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have extended the contract of forward Maxi Kleber . Most recently, he helped lead the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals, playing in all 18 games and averaging 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.4 minutes per contest. pic.twitter.com/1MNwdwQ9Ex -via Twitter @MavsPR / September 8, 2022

