Shane Larkin out for the rest of the Eurobasket

After performing the MRI, it became clear that the Anadolu Efes Istanbul’s star will need surgery on the fingers of his shooting hand and will be out for approximately two months, including the beginning of the EuroLeague season. “For us, it’s a shock because I honestly expected him to return. But the news is like this. The EuroBasket is finished for Shane Larkin,” Ataman confirmed to BasketNews.
With Shane Larkin out of the tournament, EuroBasket 2022 playoff picture changes significantly.
The worst scenario has been confirmed.
Shane Larkin is out of EuroBasket 2022 and will miss the beginning of the EuroLeague season. – 7:09 AM
🇹🇷 Shane Larkin is having all-around troubles, according to Ergin Ataman 😬
Shane Larkin scored just three points in a loss against Turkey today, making just one shot out of six.
Notable player rankings in @Alberto de Roa‘s list of best-performing players in the EuroBasket (1/2):
Jorge Sierra: #EuroBasket Day 1 MVP: @Shane Larkin (Turkey) Best NBAer: @Goran Dragic (Slovenia) pic.twitter.com/U0srLA5X7V -via Twitter @hoopshype / September 1, 2022
As the countdown for the 2022 EuroBasket has already started, Turkey was one of the teams that revealed their final, 12-man squad ahead of the tournament. -via BasketNews / August 29, 2022
The 12-man squad chosen by Ergin Ataman has no significant surprises. NBA players Cedi Osman, Furkan Korkmaz and Alperen Sengun are included. So is EuroLeague superstar Shane Larkin. -via BasketNews / August 29, 2022
