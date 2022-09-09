Warriors will touch base with Andre Iguodala regarding retirement decision

95.7 The Game: Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala’s retirement decision: “We’ll touch base in the next couple days. Bob and I are giving him the space to make whatever decision he wants. We’ll support him either way, but we hope he comes back.” (via @DamonAndRatto)
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole’s contract, Andre Iguodala’s decision, bringing in vets and giving young guys a look
Watch the latest episode of Dubs Talk, where @Monte Poole and myself break down the biggest Warriors training camp questions youtube.com/watch?v=xFmzlD… – 2:03 PM
95.7 The Game: More Kerr on Andre Iguodala: “He’s still good enough to win games. He proved that last year. He also proved to be an irreplaceable leader in that locker room.” (via @DamonAndRatto) 2 13 138 -via Twitter / September 9, 2022
The Warriors still have one more standard roster spot left to fill and it is reportedly being reserved for Iguodala. If he doesn’t return, they could look to fill that roster spot with another veteran, or maybe promote a young player in their pipeline like Weatherspoon. Once the Warriors fill roster spot No. 14, they will see their team expenses rise to $367 million. It’s possible they keep the 15th roster spot open through most of the regular season since an additional $1.8 million veteran minimum salary would increase payroll and luxury tax expenses by $14 million. -via HoopsHype / September 8, 2022
Andre Iguodala has yet to decide whether to retire or return for another season, which would be his 19th. There’s still no firm indication of which way Iguodala is leaning. If Iguodala does return, the Warriors theoretically have a 15th and final vacancy up for grabs, but the franchise could decide to leave it open and enter the season with 14 players, saving a chunk of tax on the league’s highest bill. -via The Athletic / September 6, 2022
