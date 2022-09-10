Franz Wagner sprains right ankle

Khobi Price: Germany head coach Gordon Herbert says Franz Wagner has a “pretty bad sprain” after rolling his right ankle on a defender’s foot on the 3-point attempt during the 3Q of Germany-Montenegro.
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Franz Wagner (14pts, 5rebs) didn’t play at all in the 4th quarter. His absence was really crucial because he brings versatility and stability on both ends for Grermany. It was a main reason for Montenegro’s return in 4th. #KoerbeFuerD #EuroBasket #MagicTogether – 2:05 PM
Franz Wagner (14pts, 5rebs) didn’t play at all in the 4th quarter. His absence was really crucial because he brings versatility and stability on both ends for Grermany. It was a main reason for Montenegro’s return in 4th. #KoerbeFuerD #EuroBasket #MagicTogether – 2:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Franz Wagner at #EuroBasket 2022 (5 games)
16.2 points
4 rebounds
1.4 assists
53.6% FG
50% 3P
100% FT
Next stop? Round of 16! #KoerbeFuerD #MagicTogether – 4:48 PM
Franz Wagner at #EuroBasket 2022 (5 games)
16.2 points
4 rebounds
1.4 assists
53.6% FG
50% 3P
100% FT
Next stop? Round of 16! #KoerbeFuerD #MagicTogether – 4:48 PM
More on this storyline
It was Jonas Valanciunas’ best game wearing the Lithuanian national team shirt. His dominance was felt throughout the entire game. Not only did he almost singlehandedly fouled out Daniel Theis and Johannes Thiemann, but the center also recorded 34 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, made 5 assists, and drew 13 fouls during the game. On the other side of the court, Franz Wagner was phenomenal. Although the Orlando Magic forward was not that noticeable during the two overtimes, he scored 32 points on 8-for-13 shooting and grabbed 8 rebounds in just his fourth official game with the German national team’s shirt. -via BasketNews / September 4, 2022
Christos Tsaltas: Germany beat Slovenia at Audi Dome, Munich in dominant fashion (90-71) Dennis Schroder 17pts, 10asts, 3 rebs, 2 stls Franz Wagner 16pts, 7rebs, 2asts Johannes Voigtmann 11pts, 14rebs, 2asts #KoerbeFuerD #MojTim #FIBAWC -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / August 28, 2022
Christos Tsaltas: Franz Wagner shined over the last 2 games with German national team vs Sweden: 16 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts, 2 stls, 2 blks, 7-16 FG vs Slovenia: 16 pts, 7 rebs, 2 asts, 7-15 FG 16 pts / 6 rebs / 3.5 asts / 45.1% FG per game Development proof #KoerbeFuerD #MagicTogether #EuroBasket -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / August 28, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.