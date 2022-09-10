Goran Dragic: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP, Gilbert Arenas is not

While talking to Eurohoops after qualifying for the Eurobasket quarterfinals, Dragic didn’t hold any punches on the issue: “Giannis is the MVP. Gilbert Arenas is not. Was he ever the MVP? I don’t think so. So he can’t talk about Giannis. Giannis won the championship, won the MVP award. He has been the defensive player of the year”.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Mark Woods @markbritball
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Mark Woods @markbritball
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mark Woods @markbritball
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde
Evan Sidery @esidery
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Zach Kram @zachkram
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
More on this storyline
So how he explained this take by Arenas? “Sometimes when they retire they just want to be relevant and sometimes you come out in the media. It is what it is. Gilbert Arenas was an unbelievable player and an unbelievable scorer, but in the end, I feel like this generation has a lot of good European players in the NBA who are MVPs, or win the championship”. -via EuroHoops.net / September 10, 2022
Gilbert Arenas: You got to earn your racism with me. You want me to believe you’re racist. I just want to see a Bob Cousy shirt. I just want to see all white people back there – like the old ones, just old white men. I don’t want to see no new Kevin Garnett on your back. -via YouTube / September 7, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic’s scoring in the last three games: 36, 47, 35. The previous EuroBasket record for a Slovenian: Goran Dragic’s 35 in the 2017 final. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / September 10, 2022
Atic added 12 points for Bosnia, while Cancar had 22 points for Slovenia, Goran Dragic scored 20 and Doncic had 16 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. -via EuroHoops.net / September 4, 2022
It is an epic story that fits perfectly within the canon of cinematic fairytales. A band of brothers of Nigerian parentage, born impoverished in Greece, turning wild fantasies of fortune and fame into a glorious reality through a basketball adventure that takes their family to the United States. An American Dream, forged in Athens. Rise – the tale of the incredible Antetokounmpos. “They had to tone it down a bit,” Thanasis, second-eldest among five siblings, advises. -via FIBA / September 9, 2022
Currently, they are in pursuit of a championship title in unison, at FIBA EuroBasket 2022. If not for the baby of the bunch, Alex, missing out on the final Greek roster, it might have been a quartet, not a trio, here in Milan where their side has begun 4-0 and is already prepping for next week’s knockout phase in Berlin. More dreams realized. Moments for the family album. “It’s an unbelievable experience,” Giannis, aged 27, declares. “Sometimes when you are going through the experience, and you create history, you’re in the moment, and you don’t realize it. “But I know that 10, 15, 20 years from now, we’re going to look back and be like, ‘wow, like, all three of us.’ We can share and feel the same story, and that’s unique.” -via FIBA / September 9, 2022
