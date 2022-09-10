James Jones says Suns didn't have many discussions about Kevin Durant

Duane Rankin: “We had discussions with Brooklyn about their desires and what they were trying to do, but ultimately, I would say like most teams, there was nothing to it.” Explain? “Not much discussion, in-depth discussion.” James Jones on Kevin Durant talks.
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
KD on the sidelines at the Alabama-Texas game pic.twitter.com/MGrWv7FGN1 – 12:34 PM
KD on the sidelines at the Alabama-Texas game pic.twitter.com/MGrWv7FGN1 – 12:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re having discussions. Cam is a big part of what we do. Really excited for the progress he’s shown over the last few years, especially last year. He’s primed to take some steps forward.” James Jones on Cam Johnson, who is up for rookie extension. #Suns https://t.co/yoLfOlceCk pic.twitter.com/b6HdVrgiVN – 8:27 AM
“We’re having discussions. Cam is a big part of what we do. Really excited for the progress he’s shown over the last few years, especially last year. He’s primed to take some steps forward.” James Jones on Cam Johnson, who is up for rookie extension. #Suns https://t.co/yoLfOlceCk pic.twitter.com/b6HdVrgiVN – 8:27 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We had discussions with Brooklyn about their desires and what they were trying to do, but ultimately, I would say like most teams, there was nothing to it.”
Explain?
“Not much discussion, in-depth discussion.”
James Jones on Kevin Durant talks. #Suns https://t.co/jlXxw21s6z pic.twitter.com/aeHyM4wnsw – 7:15 PM
“We had discussions with Brooklyn about their desires and what they were trying to do, but ultimately, I would say like most teams, there was nothing to it.”
Explain?
“Not much discussion, in-depth discussion.”
James Jones on Kevin Durant talks. #Suns https://t.co/jlXxw21s6z pic.twitter.com/aeHyM4wnsw – 7:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I interviewed #Suns GM James Jones about several things starting with the obvious.
Why didn’t Kevin Durant end up in Phoenix?
He wanted out of Brooklyn.
The Suns were atop his wish list?
“Brooklyn wanted to keep Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.”
Part 1 incoming.
Part 2 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NkYaIERZPN – 5:49 PM
I interviewed #Suns GM James Jones about several things starting with the obvious.
Why didn’t Kevin Durant end up in Phoenix?
He wanted out of Brooklyn.
The Suns were atop his wish list?
“Brooklyn wanted to keep Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.”
Part 1 incoming.
Part 2 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NkYaIERZPN – 5:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry values 2022 title more than two he won with Kevin Durant: ‘Give me this one, all day every day’
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 11:54 AM
Stephen Curry values 2022 title more than two he won with Kevin Durant: ‘Give me this one, all day every day’
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 11:54 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: continuing my re-racking of my 1-30 NBA offseason rankings with the Middle 10 (20-11). The Nets move up into this section after their KD/Kyrie not-trade, plus the Knicks, Bulls, Clippers, Raptors and other adds from a busy summer, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3ev2p5R – 6:00 PM
PMers: continuing my re-racking of my 1-30 NBA offseason rankings with the Middle 10 (20-11). The Nets move up into this section after their KD/Kyrie not-trade, plus the Knicks, Bulls, Clippers, Raptors and other adds from a busy summer, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3ev2p5R – 6:00 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Three on three.
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic
🆚
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Who’s winning? – 2:05 PM
Three on three.
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic
🆚
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Who’s winning? – 2:05 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: ‘Brooklyn wanted to keep Kevin Durant’: #Suns GM James Jones on why Nets’ All-Star isn’t with Phoenix -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / September 10, 2022
“I’m not being negative about those guys,’’ Van Gundy said. “Randle made an All-Star team, Barrett they hope continues to become a more efficient player. Jalen is in that category of fringe All-Star. “That being said, if you’re going to make a significant jump in the Eastern Conference — when you have [Boston’s Jayson] Tatum, [Jaylen] Brown, [Brooklyn’s Kevin] Durant, [Milwaukee’s Giannis] Antetokounmpo , [Miami’s Jimmy] Butler, and [James] Harden and [Joel] Embiid in Philly, you need a top-20 player in the league. That’s what you build around. They’re still searching for that.” -via New York Post / September 7, 2022
The game dropped a screenshot of its best 3-point shooters along with their ratings. Thompson’s teammate, Steph Curry, was 99 and well above the rest of the pack. But Thompson? He was along with Demond Bane, Kevin Durant and Luke Kennard with an 88 rating. And, as one of the greatest shooters of all time, he didn’t like it. -via For The Win / September 7, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.